'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: John Dutton’s death will affect so much more than just the family

DIXON CREEK, MONTANA: After much anticipation, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiered with a bang and it's obvious from the first episode that the stakes will be higher than ever. The premiere episode opens with the bombshell revelation that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is dead, leaving Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in utter disbelief.

While the authorities characterized John's death as suicide due to his impending impeachment from his position as governor, Beth was certain that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) was behind the tragedy. With her broken heart filled with humongous wrath, Beth is determined to punish Jamie for his nefarious actions, but how will she do so?

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 headed towards sibling rivalry?

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Thanks to Jamie and Beth's escalating rivalry, one thing is certain this sibling showdown will be at its peak in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2. Now that Beth is convinced Jamie is responsible for John's death, viewers should expect a huge showdown. As Beth becomes sure of the fact that Jamie arranged the entire scenario, I am sure she will leave no stone unturned to wreak havoc. While Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is still unsure of Jamie's involvement, Beth challenges him to look Jamie in the eye and decide whether he honestly feels Jamie is innocent.

With Rip Wheler's (Cole Hauser) return, Beth will be stronger than ever, and I'm sure the first thing she'll do in Episode 10 is confront Jamie front-on, perhaps leading to a catastrophe. Not only that, but Beth also has leverage on Jamie since she has recorded proof of him disposing of his birth father's dead body, which will complicate matters even further for the man. It is probable that Beth will use this leverage to bring down Jamie or can even blackmail him to bring down Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and the Market equities, and then she will deal with Jamie, thereby slaying two birds with one stone.

All eyes on Kayce Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Kayce in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 has a lot going on, as he is already coping with inner conflict and visions of the spirit realm. With John's death, he now bears responsibility for the ranch. While Beth is certain that Jamie is involved in John's death, Kayce is doubtful since he believes Jamie cannot go to such lengths that he will harm his father.

However, as one may predict, Kayce would ultimately realize Jamie's betrayal which will prompt him to take matters into his own hands. I am confident that after Kayce receives proof of Jamie's participation, he will team up with Beth, to avenge John. In addition, knowing that this is the final season, the siblings will endeavor to preserve the legacy their father has left behind.

