'Yellowstone' fans are sure that two major characters will die this season, and have identified the avenger

While the season began with tragedy, many fans believe John's death is just the start.

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

With the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 Episode 1, fans anticipate more significant deaths in the Dutton household in the new season. The premiere episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 introduced a shocking twist where the patriarch of the Dutton household met a tragic end, with his death being ruled a suicide.

While the season began with this tragic development, many fans believe John's death is just the start, with more catastrophes that will befall this season. With the stakes higher than ever, loyal fans of 'Yellowstone' believe that two more main characters will bite the dust in the final season.

Fans speculate two major deaths in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

With Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) certain of Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) involvement in John's killing, a tense confrontation is unavoidable in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2. With the tension about to reach boiling point, fans quickly shared their theories about the potential fatalities in a Reddit post.

One fan went out on a limb and said, "I think Jaime and Beth are going to kill each other, same as Liam Neesan and the wolf in The Gray. Monica and Kayce will get as far away from that ranch as possible and get Tate into a good college where he will make something of himself with a high degree and I think the Dutton Ranch will be parcelled off and sold to the highest bidder or turned into a nature preserve or a national park and the cattle and wildlife will live here."

Another was a bit more morbid, "Jamie dies. Beth dies. Kayce either dies or is arrested and Tate fulfills the 1883 prophecy."

Sharing their two cents another fan said, "Jamie hires someone to whack Beth and Rip, and after p*****g on her grave and sobbing for the sister he lost, he leaves Yellowstone to Kayce and Monica."

"Rip is going to kill Jamie," shared one fan simply.

One Jamie fan said, "Jamie will die sadly. My only hope is that Kayce doesn’t do it, or at least tries to stop it. Please don't destroy the only good and healthy Dutton relationship."

Another added, "Beth dies, Rip either dies or inherits the ranch, Kayce and his family leave, Jamie either leaves or dies, and the ranch either gets absorbed by the Rez or is destroyed."

Beth and Jamie Dutton to have a major showdown in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

The animosity between Beth and Jamie stems from tension and betrayal, which has intensified with each passing season. I believe Beth and Jamie, fueled by their hatred for one another, will conspire to kill each other in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, with Jamie killing Beth first. This development will undoubtedly establish Jamie's real villainous arc, as viewers have mostly seen his character in shades of gray.

With Beth's death, Rip (Cole Hauser) will undoubtedly go berserk, and in order to avenge his slain wife, he will end up killing Jamie. While this is only speculation, I hope Beth and Jamie eventually join forces and fight together to defeat their foes. This will undoubtedly be an excellent homage to their father's legacy.

