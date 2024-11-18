'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 leaves viewers scratching their heads, here's why

With two episodes released of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, the show features some glaring mistakes

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Celebrated for its rusty and gritty landscape, 'Yellowstone' has long been synonymous with gripping entertainment, but the most recent season seems to have bitten the dust. The western neo-drama, which premiered in 2018, had patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as the center of the narrative.

However, due to the off-screen conflict between the makers and Costner, the iconic character of John had to pay the price. The death of Dutton's patriarch in episode 10 sets the tone for the season's focus on punishing his killer. However, with two episodes already out, the season remains a snoozefest. Not only did the tragic demise of John render 'Yellowstone' Season 5 directionless, making it dull, but some glaring plot holes have also left fans fuming with anger.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 bungles the timeline

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

It's pretty evident that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is suffering from Costner's absence, as fans can virtually feel the loss of a prominent character due to a tasteless storyline. But this isn't the only thing that the latest season of 'Yellowstone' botched up, as in Episode 10, obvious loopholes were revealed. While I understand that the back-and-forth between six weeks ago and the present is confusing, Episode 10 featured some blatant mistakes that were too hard to overlook.

The new episode of the show feels all over the place, as seen by a car spotted driving towards the famed train station, which was not even featured in the latest episode, rendering fans confused. Not only that, but another major error is highlighted when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) tells Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) that he has never left Montana, but in fact, the man has gone to Wyoming to take people out and, of course, has also gone to scatter his father's ashes. Being one of the most popular shows and making such mistakes only lowers the series' credibility and quality significantly.

'Yellowstone' fans point out shoddy editing

A promotional still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 premiered, viewers were quick to offer their thoughts on the show's numerous faults.

A fan pointed out a loophole and said, "Episode 2 of the new season of Yellowstone is all over the place. Timeline is waaay screwed up. Take whoever edited this episode and who approved this shit to the train station asap." Another added, "Lol the line where Rip's "never been out of Montana" but has clearly gone to WY to take people out and to ND to dump his dad's ashes. I guess the writing team forgot about that. Hate watching at this point. And to see Jamie die."

Episode 2 of the new season of Yellowstone is all over the place. Timeline is waaay screwed up. Take whoever edited this episode and who approved this shit to the train station asap. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/wCeXr4BTpD — Stephen C. (@Schteve0) November 18, 2024

Lol the line where Rip's "never been out of Montana" but has clearly gone to WY to take people out and to ND to dump his dad's ashes. I guess the writing team forgot about that.



Hate watching at this point. And to see Jamie die. — Lance Nickel (@5_cent_nickel) November 18, 2024

A frustrated fan commented, "Thank you! I thought I was losing my mind. We need @JustineBateman to do one of her favorite critiques for this episode of @Yellowstone." Another added, "Agree. The timeline is totally screwed the 1st 2 episodes."

Thank you! I thought I was losing my mind. We need @JustineBateman to do one of her favorite critiques for this episode of @Yellowstone — Julie Seals (@jewels_528) November 18, 2024

Agree.



The timeline is totally screwed the 1st 2 episodes — Kamikausey (@lsteinberg7) November 18, 2024

Another fan shared, "It doesn't have the same feel. Except for maybe the last 10 mins of tonight's show, I kept telling my husband the episode was filler and I kept yelling at the screen to please move the plot forward already. Ugh. I have a feeling the rest of this show is gonna be crap." A fan said, "Damn. I thought it was just me. Not very professional."

It doesn't have the same feel. Except for maybe the last 10 mins of tonight's show, I kept telling my husband the episode was filler and I kept yelling at the screen to please move the plot forward already. Ugh. I have a feeling the rest of this show is gonna be crap. — Red Dwarf (@sdshelt) November 18, 2024

Damn. I thought it was just me. Not very professional. — Terie Milburn (@MilburnTerie) November 18, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.