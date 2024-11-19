Fans claim Taylor Sheridan wrote in ridiculous Summer 'sex prisoner' story as revenge on Kevin Costner

With the tragic demise of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone', the off-camera feud between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan grabs major headlines

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

The bitter feud between Kevin Costner and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan has taken a new twist, with fans in unison echoing the sentiment that Sheridan’s inclusion of Summer Higgins's (Piper Perabo) 'sex prisoner' storyline might be a plot device to destroy Costner's image. Summer had almost a 20-year age difference with Costner's John Dutton. However, sparks fly, and the two quickly develop a heated relationship.

While the inclusion of Summer was initially envisioned as a fresh romantic subplot for John, since the man died in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, viewers are certain that Summer's presence in the storyline was simply a ploy by Sherdian to undermine Costner's pristine image.

How Summer Higgins's plotline paints John Dutton in a negative light

Piper Perabo in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Networks)

Summer's introduction to 'Yellowstone' was initially seen as a romantic subplot, but if we look at it from a different perspective, we get a different image altogether. As an environment activist, Summer initially struggles to make room for herself in the hit show, but soon her character becomes prominent when she gets indulged in a romantic partnership with John.

However, things are not as rosy as one may anticipate, as John keeps her under house arrest at his ranch following her arrest during an environmental protest. John's decision highlights his morally ambiguous decisions and personal entanglements. However, things soon get a surprising turn in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 when it is revealed that Summer was released long ago, but still, John kept her under house arrest. This portrays John as a man willing to manipulate situations to serve his interests and paints him as someone who kept a young girl as a 'sex prisoner' to fulfill his own dark desires.

Fans slams 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan for 'revenge' on Kevin Costner

The deep animosity between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner has irked fans (Getty Images)

Fans of 'Yellowstone' were quick to deduce that Sheridan was exploiting Summer's plotline to get revenge on Costner, and many even posted their thoughts on X.

A fan said, "Nobody will convince me 5B of Yellowstone is not Taylor Sheridan’s revenge tour on Kevin Costner. Keeping Summer held hostage for sex really? That’s not John Dutton. This writing is something else." Another said, "So pointless. His hatred and arrogance is seeping through the writing." While another noted, "Yeah John would have never done that. And Summer seems smart enough to read all the legal documents."

Nobody will convince me 5B of Yellowstone is not Taylor Sheridan’s revenge tour on Kevin Costner. Keeping Summer held hostage for sex really? That’s not John Dutton. This writing is something else😭 #YellowstoneTV #JohnDutton pic.twitter.com/1WtouEmMPI — Ash⚓️ (@SassyIrishQueen) November 18, 2024

So pointless. His hatred and arrogance is seeping through the writing — Ash⚓️ (@SassyIrishQueen) November 18, 2024

Yeah John would have never done that.And Summer seems smart enough to read all the legal documents — Keith (@kcr63) November 18, 2024

Another added, "Absolutely! There was zero reason to even bring Summer back, I assumed she just walked away. I’m guessing they will just drag out the drama of Beth learning Rip took her to airport. Building a spinoff series for those two but not sure it’s going well." Another fan said, "Exactly! Because if I’m not mistaken, I literally remember John saying “Summer you can go when you please."

Absolutely! There was zero reason to even bring Summer back, I assumed she just walked away. I’m guessing they will just drag out the drama of Beth learning Rip took her to airport. Building a spinoff series for those two but not sure it’s going well — Wood (@Zynnwood) November 18, 2024

Exactly! Because if I’m not mistaken, I literally remember John saying “Summer you can go when you please.” — 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑒🧚🏽‍♀️ (@theblvckbeauty) November 18, 2024

A fan said, "Exactly. It’s a bummer." Another commented, "This episode is just lazy writing. Sheridan has too many commitments to give this show the attention it deserves."

Exactly. It’s a bummer. — Jennifer Lynne (@jennydc801) November 18, 2024

This episode is just lazy writing. Sheridan has too many commitments to give this show the attention it deserves. — Toni (@TMS_2016) November 18, 2024

