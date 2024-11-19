'Yellowstone' fans believe there's only one place Sarah's going, and she's got a first-class ticket

Sarah Atwood's scheming ways will lead to her demise in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Undoubtedly, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) is one scheming character in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 whose manipulative and destructive ways have irked fans big time. Introduced in Season 5, Sarah is a legal counsel who is plotting with Market Equities to take advantage of Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) fractured relationship with his family for their gain.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9 establishes Atwood's relentless scheming when she succeeds in getting rid of the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). However, if Atwood is working with calculated malice to destabilize the Duttons, we also have Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who is sure of her involvement in John's death. With two episodes already out, it's safe to assume that Atwood's days are numbered, as Beth is making sure to get her a ticket to the infamous 'train station'.

Will Beth Dutton kill Sara Atwood in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowsone' (Paramount Network)

Beth Dutton has her share of flaws, but no one can deny the fact that she loved her father, John. Beth knows Atwood stirred negativity against Duttons in Jamie's already fractured heart. In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 10, the tension exploded to another level when Beth, after confronting Jamie, encountered Atwood.

Atwood's snide remark had Beth seething in anger as the confrontation took a physical turn, leading Beth to grab Atwood by her shirt and pin her to the wall. Now this altercation underscores the deep animosity seeded between Beth and Atwood, which I am sure will take more violent turns in the future. As the season progresses further, Beth, along with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), will take strict action against the legal counsel, which will lead to her death, and possibly she will also end up as one of many at the train station.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 fans rally for Beth Dutton to 'end' Sarah Atwood

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Atwood's manipulative tactics have also sparked negative comments from 'Yellowstone' fans, with many voicing their opinions on X. An agitated fan said, "I hope this nasty b***h gets what’s coming to her!!!! she underestimates the wrath of beth dutton." Another added, "It’s gonna be glorious when Beth gets ahold of her." A fan said, "Beth will get her in the end including the white haired old lady she works for. It will be delicious."

i hope this nasty bitch gets what’s coming to her!!!! she underestimates the wrath of beth dutton. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/69koel8556 — ally⁴⁴ (@lewishockeyton) November 11, 2024

It’s gonna be glorious when Beth gets ahold of her. — Cozy_gunslinger (@CozyGunslinger) November 11, 2024

Beth will get her in the end including the white haired old lady she works for. It will be delicious. — Pam 🇺🇸 (@pritter1951) November 11, 2024

Hoping Atwood will pay the price for her crimes, a fan said, "One of the reasons I will keep watching is to see her get her due. Should be epic." A fan said, "I don’t care for Beth at all but I hope she takes Sarah to the train station real soon!!" Another added, "Oh !! She’s going to the train station…. after Beth is done with her!!."

One of the reasons I will keep watching is to see her get her due. Should be epic. — motoman617 (@motoman617) November 12, 2024

I don’t care for Beth at all but I hope she takes Sarah to the train station real soon!! — shesurvived2012☀️💐🙏🏽 (@sgriffin536) November 12, 2024

Oh !! She’s going to the train station…. after Beth is done with her!! — Cindi McCollum Queen Of All Things (@Gemmasyaya) November 14, 2024

Another fan added, "Oh she will. She ain’t got shit on Beth. Beth will rip her to shreds. Too bad Jamie was too dumb to see past Sara’s . I was really hoping it was all a set up to take Sara and that other old bitch down."

Oh she will. She ain’t got shit on Beth. Beth will rip her to shreds. Too bad Jamie was too dumb to see past Sara’s 💩. I was really hoping it was all a set up to take Sara and that other old bitch down — Joy (@WhatsUrPoint79) November 11, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.