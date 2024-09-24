What is prosopagnosia? World-class neurologist Oliver Sacks inspires NBC's medical drama 'Brilliant Minds'

As the premiere of 'Brilliant Minds' approaches, let’s delve into Oliver Sacks' condition, which he suffered from in real life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Oliver Sacks is a name that will continue to inspire people for decades due to his vital contributions to medicine. His work is set to serve as inspiration for NBC's 'Brilliant Minds. 'The creative brainchild of Michael Grassi, the medical drama is inspired by Sacks' bestselling works, 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat' and 'An Anthropologist on Mars'.

Sacks was well-known for documenting and analyzing a variety of neurological illnesses, and while the show will be loosely based on his life, the protagonist Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) will also reflect a significant aspect of his life. With the premiere of 'Brilliant Minds' approaching, let us discuss Oliver's disease, which Sacks suffered from in real life.

What kind of disease is prosopagnosia?

Zachary Quinto's character Oliver Wolf will also be seen suffering from prosopagnosia in 'Brilliant Minds' (@nbc)

Prosopagnosia, commonly referred to as face blindness, is a disorder in which people struggle to identify and understand facial emotions. It can be caused by brain injury (acquired) or be present at birth (congenital), with the latter possibly being inherited, as per Cleveland Clinic. The syndrome has two forms: apperceptive, where facial emotions are not recognized, and associative, where familiar faces remain unrecognizable.

Reports further indicate that, while brain traumas are the leading cause of acquired prosopagnosia, congenital occurrences do not involve such damage. Treatment focuses on resolving the root cause or assisting individuals in adapting via alternative recognition approaches.

Did Oliver Sacks admit suffering from prosopagnosia?

Dr. Oliver Sacks opened up about his struggles with Face Blindness (YouTube/@ted)

Sacks, much like the character he inspired in 'Brilliant Minds,' suffered from prosopagnosia, often known as 'face blindness.' Sacks explains his difficulty with prosopagnosia, admitting that instead of focusing on faces, he sees other things, such as attire and voice, in a 2010 New Yorker interview.

In the same interview, Sacks discusses his bond with artist Chuck Close, who also has the disease and uses it in his work. Sacks' book 'The Mind's Eye' tells the tales of people who, despite losing key abilities such as recognizing faces or speaking, adapt to navigate the world in new ways, according to CBS News.

What kind of challenges does Oliver Sacks face because of prosopagnosia?

Dr Oliver Sacks's celebrated work will serve as the inspiration for 'Brilliant Minds' (YouTube/@madmanfilms)

Sacks often reflected on the challenges he faced as a result of prosopagnosia. This ailment hampered his ability to identify faces and navigate unknown roads, per sey NBC. Reports indicate that Sacks relied on consistent habits, such as taking the same route home, as well as contextual cues like haircuts or walking styles, to identify people. His face blindness reportedly led to both humorous and stressful situations, such as mistaking his own reflection for someone else.

