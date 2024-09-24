‘Brilliant Minds': Was Oliver Sacks gay? Inside the tragic story of neurologist's celibacy for over 3 decades

NBC's 'Brilliant Minds' is based on Oliver Sacks's books 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat 'and 'An Anthropologist on Mars'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: NBC's upcoming medical drama 'Brilliant Minds' is all set to celebrate the work of neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks from Monday, September 23. Based on Sacks's books 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat' and 'An Anthropologist on Mars', the medical drama is the creative brainchild of Michael Grassi and stars Zachary Quinto as a protagonist.

The medical drama will primarily focus on Sacks's contributions to the medical field and will mostly avoid his personal life. However, in reality, Sacks's personal life grabbed attention with a major revelation revealed by Sacks' months before his death.

What did Oliver Sacks reveal about his sexuality?

Dr Oliver Sacks opened up about his sexuality months before his death (YouTube/@ted)

Sacks spent three decades of his life in a self-imposed celibacy, making him uncomfortable in his own skin. For most of his life, Sacks lived a life devoted almost entirely to writing, study, and medical practice. But, in private, he suffered with terrible self-doubt, amphetamine addiction, and embarrassment with his own homosexuality, all exacerbated by his Orthodox Jewish background, according to Jewish Insider.

In the mid-1990s, news headlines referred to Sacks 'celibacy' without mentioning his sexual orientation. It wasn't until a few months before his death, in his book 'On the Move: A Life', that he openly revealed his sexual orientation. After decades of seclusion, his celibacy ended at the age of 77, when he established a relationship with author Bill Hayes, who was later identified as Sacks' partner in his New York Times obituary.

Who was Oliver Sack's partner?

Bill Hayes was Oliver Sacks's partner until his death (YouTube/@politicsandprose)

Oliver Sacks, 75, met Bill Hayes, 47, after sending him a letter complimenting his book 'The Anatomist.' Despite their almost 30-year age difference, their contact developed into friendship and then love, bringing Sacks' nearly four decades of celibacy to an end, as per NBC.

Hayes was first unaware that Sacks was homosexual, but he eventually came to grasp his complex connection with his sexuality, which differed dramatically from Hayes', who had been out gay since his mid-20s.

How to stream 'Brilliant Minds'?

Zachary Quinto as Oliver Wolf in a still from 'Brilliant Minds' (YouTube/@nbc)

