What is Tom Selleck doing after ‘Blue Bloods’? Actor’s major new role is the perfect fit for him

Tom Selleck is set to make a surprising return to crime stories, but not in the way ‘Blue Bloods’ fans expect

Ever since ‘Blue Bloods’ wrapped its long television run, fans have had one big question: What will Tom Selleck do next? After spending years as Frank Reagan on CBS, the actor has kept a fairly low profile regarding his future acting plans. Some viewers even wondered whether he was preparing to slow things down. However, it looks like Selleck is far from done with television. The longtime star has officially lined up his first major project following ‘Blue Bloods’, and the choice seems right up his alley. The HISTORY Channel has announced a new nonfiction series fronted by Selleck, who will not only host the program but will also narrate and executive produce it. The upcoming show, currently titled ‘Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck’, has been ordered for 10 one-hour episodes.

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X | @CBS)

According to the network, the series will focus on real criminal investigations and historic law enforcement cases from across the United States. Unlike the fictional police stories seen in ‘Blue Bloods’ or ‘Magnum P.I.’, this project will focus on actual cases in which investigators faced difficult odds while working to solve major crimes. Selleck also shared a statement about why the subject matter appealed to him. He explained, “Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to stories about consequences and the pursuit of justice. This series looks at real cases from across American history and the people tasked with seeing them through—moments when the pressure was intense, the outcome uncertain, and the decisions carried lasting consequences.”

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

The official description from A+E Factual Studios paints a pretty broad picture of what viewers can expect. The series logline reads, “From the dusty streets of the Old West to the high-tech manhunts of today, ‘Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck’ (w.t.) examines moments when law enforcement faced long odds and was forced to adapt in order to prevail. Guided by Selleck—whose career has long reflected American grit and responsibility—the series takes viewers inside real investigations, standoffs, and takedowns that upheld the law and helped shape the nation’s understanding of justice.” At the moment, the HISTORY Channel has not confirmed an official premiere date for ‘Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck’. Production details also remain fairly limited, although more information will likely arrive in the coming months as filming moves ahead.

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Jojo Whilden)

Interestingly, the new series is not the only project keeping Selleck busy. The actor is also attached to ‘Revolutionary America’, an upcoming documentary film where he serves as the narrator. The project is scheduled for a limited theatrical release beginning on May 31. While very different from his scripted television work, the documentary once again places Selleck in a storytelling role related to American history. While he may not be jumping into another weekly police drama just yet, he clearly still has an interest in projects centered on crime, history, and justice.