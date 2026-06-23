Tom Holland's major 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser causes fan uproar: 'No one remembers that Peter..'

The upcoming movie follows the events of 'No Way Home,' but it marks the first film in a new 'Spider-Man' trilogy starring Tom Holland.

Tom Holland teased an exciting detail about the plot of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' during an interview with IGN Benelux, with Zendaya stepping in to stop him from revealing a potential spoiler. During their interview with IGN Benelux on Monday, Holland shared how he interpreted the ending of 2021's 'No Way Home.' The fourth entry in Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' series follows the events of the 2021 film, which ended with Doctor Strange erasing the world's memory of Peter Parker, causing everyone, including MJ and Ned, to forget his identity and their connection to him.

Peter's best friend, Ned, and his girlfriend, MJ, forget he ever existed, leaving him feeling more isolated than ever. However, the trailers have shown that the world of 'Brand New Day' is aware of Spider-Man as their friendly neighborhood superhero. Holland clarified one major detail about the aftermath of the spell, explaining, "They remember Spider-Man, they remember their interactions with him, they just don't remember who he is." Holland went on to say about Peter's best friend, "One of my favorite details is [that] Ned is trying to work out who [Spider-Man] is because he wants to thank him." The 30-year-old star, who has a reputation for spilling major spoilers from MCU films, came close to another gaffe in the interview. He said, "No one remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, apart from … one person," and caught himself in time before divulging their identity. Zendaya quickly stepped in to stop her co-star from revealing any further details.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen talking about 'Brand New Day' during the interview (Image Source: YouTube | @IGN Belelux)

However, his slight tease was enough to send the internet buzzing with theories about the identity of the only person who knows that Peter Parker is the real Spider-Man in 'Brand New Day.' Plot details for the upcoming movie have been tightly guarded secrets, sparking several fan theories about the possible roles of MCU characters confirmed to appear in the highly anticipated movie. 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink's addition to the franchise has fueled speculation that she could be playing Jean Grey / Phoenix, one of the founding members of the mutant superhero team the 'X-Men.' Grey is known to possess exceptional telepathic and telekinetic abilities, which may have allowed her to resist Doctor Strange's memory-altering spell.

Marvel has stayed tight-lipped about her role, but if she is indeed playing Grey, then it makes sense that the character will be the only person whose memory was not altered during the events of 'No Way Home.' Furthermore, Famke Janssen has played the iconic mutant in five of the original 'X-Men' films, while Sophie Turner portrayed her younger version in two prequel films. 'Brand New Day' is written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes, with Destin Daniel Cretton serving as the director. The film marks the first installment of a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland. In addition to the film's main cast, Jon Bernthal and Ruffalo are set to reprise their roles as Frank Castle / Punisher and Bruce Banner / Hulk, alongside other characters from the MCU. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will swing its way into theaters on July 31.