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Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot casts ‘Ready or Not’ star as fan-favorite mutant

The reported casting gives an early glimpse into how Marvel is shaping its new generation of mutants, with the star making her MCU debut.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the 2024 series 'X-Men '97' (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men ’97)
A still from the 2024 series 'X-Men '97' (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | X-Men ’97)

Marvel Studios has reportedly found its Emma Frost for the upcoming 'X-Men' reboot. Samara Weaving, known for the ‘Ready or Not’ films, has been chosen for the role. Deadline reported that Weaving emerged as the studio’s choice after Marvel considered several actors for the part. Marvel Studios has not commented on the report.

The casting process for Emma Frost was reportedly among the most extensive in the new film. Director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige met with several candidates before the final group tested for the role after July 4. Deadline also reported that Weaving’s audition helped her secure the part earlier this week.

Samara Weaving poses outdoors (Image Source: Instagram | @samweaving)
Samara Weaving poses outdoors (Image Source: Instagram | @samweaving)

Emma Frost is a mutant with telepathic abilities who was introduced in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ comics in the 1980s. She began as an antagonist connected to the Hellfire Club before becoming an ally and a member of the X-Men. January Jones previously played Emma Frost in the 2011 film ‘X-Men: First Class.’

Weaving’s reported casting is among the first major details about the new team Marvel is assembling for the reboot. Schreier, who directed Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts,’ is set to direct the film. ‘Beef’ creator Lee Sung Jin and ‘The Bear’ co-creator Joanna Calo are writing the screenplay. The two reports did not reveal plot details or name any other actors joining the new 'X-Men' lineup.

Emma Frost appears in artwork from Marvel Comics (Image Source: Marvel Comics)
Emma Frost appears in artwork from Marvel Comics (Image Source: Marvel Comics)

Weaving returned as Grace in ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,’ the sequel to the 2019 horror comedy ‘Ready or Not.’ She also appeared in ‘Over Your Dead Body’ opposite Jason Segel and led the cast of the crime thriller ‘Carolina Caroline.’ Her earlier credits include ‘The Babysitter,’ ‘Scream VI,’ ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ and ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music.’ The Emma Frost role would mark her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel regained control of the 'X-Men' film rights after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. Several actors from Fox’s earlier films, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, and James Marsden, are also set to appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The new ‘X-Men’ movie is being developed as Marvel Studios’ version of the mutant team rather than another entry in Fox’s earlier series. Plot details for the reboot have not been revealed, and Marvel Studios has not announced how Emma Frost will be portrayed in the upcoming film. However, Weaving's reported casting offers one of the clearest indications yet of how Marvel's new X-Men lineup is taking shape.

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