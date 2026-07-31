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Does Jean Grey have a sister? Sara Grey's role in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ explained

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' finally answers a major question, revealing Jean Grey's tragic story and everything that happened to Sarah Grey.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A picture of star Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures)
A picture of star Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Spoiler Warning: Major spoilers ahead for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

When ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ hit theaters on July 31, one of the movie's biggest secrets finally became official. After months of guesswork and carefully worded interviews, Sadie Sink's mystery role was revealed to be none other than Jean Grey. The movie introduces one of Marvel's most famous mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also bringing Jean Grey's older sister, Sara Grey, into live-action MCU canon.

So, if you're wondering whether Jean Grey has a sister, the answer is absolutely yes. And in ‘Brand New Day,’ she isn't just a background family member. Sara becomes the emotional force behind nearly every decision Jean makes throughout the film. For much of the story, Jean appears to be the main threat. Using her telepathic gifts and ability to mind-jump between nearby individuals, Jean directs civilians to attack Department of Damage Control (DODC) facilities. Her actions push Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to join forces with law enforcement and Department of Damage Control director Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman). 

A screengrab of a mysterious figure (potentially Sadie Sink's character) taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures⁩)
A screengrab of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures⁩)

Together, they work to capture Jean before more people get hurt. But things are not exactly what they seem. A later flashback reveals that Jean Grey once lived with her older sister, Sara Grey (Olivia Booth-Ford), who also possessed telepathic abilities. After their mutant powers emerged, the sisters were abandoned by their mother and forced to care for each other. Their lives changed forever when the DODC captured Sara and separated them. The agency claimed she was being held for “study and observation,” but she was actually subjected to brutal experiments.

Years later, when Jean finally reaches the Roosevelt Island facility, she learns the heartbreaking truth. Sara had been subjected to brutal experiments in which scientists studied her brain activity, tested her powers, and even tried to replicate her telepathic abilities in other people, which led to her death. Meanwhile, Jean spent years moving through foster homes and psychiatric institutions before eventually escaping and beginning her search for Sara.

A screengrab of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures⁩)
A screengrab of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures⁩)

Instead of ending the research, Bill Metzger targets Jean next, convinced her telepathic abilities are even more powerful than Sara's and could further his experiments. That decision ultimately backfires. Learning the truth about Sara pushes Jean beyond anything she had previously shown. Her telepathic reach expands dramatically, allowing her to mentally control thousands of people across New York. She breaks free and tries to kill Bill Metzger, but Peter Parker intervenes, stopping her before she takes revenge. Sara Grey was first mentioned in Marvel Comics in 1966 and made her first on-page appearance in 'X-Men' #136 (1980) during the 'Dark Phoenix Saga.'

She later married and had children before disappearing following a speech at a mutant-rights rally. ‘X-Men’ #36 (1994) later revealed that anti-mutant extremists murdered her, after which her body was absorbed by the Phalanx hive-mind. Marvel surprised readers again in 2025 by resurrecting Sara in the ‘Phoenix’ comic series under mysterious circumstances, returning the long-forgotten character to Marvel continuity.

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