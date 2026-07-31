Is 'Shang-Chi 2' still happening? Director offers a long-awaited update

Destin Daniel Cretton opened up about the future of 'Shang-Chi 2,' and the reasons for the delay in the sequel.

Marvel fans have been waiting nearly five years for concrete news about 'Shang-Chi 2', and director Destin Daniel Cretton has now provided another update. While the filmmaker confirmed that the sequel is still happening, his latest comments suggest that the delay may be beyond his control. During an interview with Brandon Davis while promoting 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' Cretton was asked whether 'Shang-Chi 2' is still happening and offered a brief but telling update. The director gave a simple confirmation before explaining where the delay appears to lie.

Cretton said the sequel is "still happening." However, when interviewer Brandon Davis urged him to "hurry up," the director laughed and replied, "You gotta tell that to the industry!" That response has become the biggest takeaway from the interview. Rather than teasing a production timeline or sharing new details about the sequel, Cretton appeared to suggest that the holdup is not coming from his side.

Simu Liu in a still from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' — Marvel Studios

Notably, the director did not announce that the script is complete or reveal when filming could begin. He also avoided discussing a release window or providing any indication that the project is entering production soon. The latest update closely mirrors comments Cretton made earlier this year. In June, he said the team was continuing to work on the sequel and wanted to deliver a follow-up that lived up to the positive reception of the first film. His latest remarks, however, offer no significant progress beyond that earlier statement.

Lead star Simu Liu has also maintained that Marvel has not abandoned the sequel. Instead, the actor has repeatedly emphasized that the project remains in development while he prepares for appearances in the upcoming 'Avengers' films. Despite those reassurances, 'Shang-Chi 2' remains without an official title, release date, or production schedule. Nearly five years after 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' debuted in September 2021, Marvel Studios has yet to announce when the sequel will begin filming.

Simu Liu in a still from 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' — Marvel Studios

Marvel's current theatrical slate also offers little clarity. Films such as 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' the upcoming 'X-Men' reboot, and 'Black Panther 3' are in development. Cretton's own schedule has also remained busy since the original film's success. Following 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', he worked on projects including 'American Born Chinese.' He was previously attached to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' before stepping away, and he has now shifted his focus to Sony's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Shang-Chi 2 is "still happening" says director Destin Daniel Cretton.



"You gotta tell that to the industry!"



Full episode: https://t.co/Y3lMVFhWMG pic.twitter.com/XktaQDbENq — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 30, 2026

His latest interview reaffirms that 'Shang-Chi 2' remains in development, but offers no indication of when production will begin. Until Marvel confirms a release date or filming schedule, fans will have to wait for more concrete updates.