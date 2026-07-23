What time does ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 premiere? Release schedule, streaming details, and more

A new voyage begins as ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns. Here is the complete release calendar and where to watch it.

The wait is finally over for ‘Star Trek’ fans. ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is returning with a new season, sending Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise back into space for another round of adventures. Season 4 officially premieres today, Thursday, July 23. If you are wondering what time the new episodes arrive, how many installments are planned, or which Paramount+ subscription you will need, here is a complete streaming guide with all the essential details before pressing play. The fourth season makes its global debut on July 23, exclusively on Paramount+. Like most original releases on the platform, new episodes are expected to become available at 3 a.m. ET.

A still from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @startrek)

Once the premiere episode lands, fans can settle into a weekly routine, as the series will continue to release one new installment every Thursday instead of dropping the entire season at once. The second episode is scheduled to arrive on July 30, with fresh chapters continuing every week until the season reaches its conclusion on September 24. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, matching the episode count of previous seasons. It means viewers will spend the next two months following Pike and his crew as they face new missions across the galaxy, rather than finishing the season in a single weekend. For anyone planning to follow along from day one, a Paramount+ subscription is required since the show is not available on any other streaming platform.

A still from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @startrek)

The service currently offers two subscription options, allowing viewers to choose between a lower-priced plan with advertisements or a premium experience without most commercial interruptions. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $8.99 per month, but this option includes advertisements during streaming. Those looking for fewer interruptions can instead choose the Paramount+ Premium plan, which is priced at $13.99 per month. The premium tier removes most ads from on-demand programming, although a small amount of promotional content may still appear in certain situations. Aside from the advertising differences, both plans allow subscribers to stream the latest season of ‘Strange New Worlds’.

A still from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 featuring Anson Mount (Image Source: Instagram | @startrek)

If you have fallen behind on the series, now is also a perfect opportunity to catch up before continuing with Season 4. Paramount+ already has every episode from the show’s first three seasons available to stream. That means all 30 previously released episodes can be watched whenever you like. The binge-watch begins with Season 1’s premiere episode, ‘Strange New Worlds’, and continues through the Season 3 finale, ‘New Life and New Civilizations’. Meanwhile, the latest season promises another collection of missions for Captain Pike and his crew aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. According to the official season description, “The U.S.S. Enterprise crew has been boldly going for three solid seasons now, and they’re not about to slow down. Led by Capt. Pike (Anson Mount), they’ll continue their adventures, battling threats while meeting new characters, visiting familiar faces, and confronting the unknown.”