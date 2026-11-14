Who is Mason? ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 welcomes ‘Station 19’ alum to Edgewater

‘Station 19’ alum Jay Hayden joins ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 as Mason Ellis, whose return to Edgewater sparks a new conflict between Bode and Jake

'Fire Country' is back with a new episode, titled 'Church and State,' where Station 42 deals with a massive challenge. They are no longer up against the dangerous arsonists they trained for, but something far more sinister. A town alum returns and complicates things. The former resident (town alum) in question is Mason Ellis, played by 'Station 19' alum Jay Hayden. Apart from the 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off, the actor is known for his work in 'The Catch' and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.'

A still of Mason and CJ from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

TV Insider first reported the actor's appearance. The outlet stated that the actor will recur throughout Season 5 as Mason Ellis. He is from a prominent Edgewater family and has connections in Station 42. Mason Ellis is “a confident and charismatic former pro baseball player and one-time teammate and pal of Bode [Max Thieriot] and Jake [Jordan Calloway]. He returns home to convert his family’s old paper mill into a new business and reconnect with his old buddies, but he has a secret agenda that could either help or hurt the town,” as per the character description. Mason debuted in the fourth episode, and sparks quickly flew between him and CJ (Olivia Thirlby). The latest episode reveals that they have started dating. However, the happiness doesn't last long as CJ breaks up with him in the latest episode.

A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

Episode 6 shed light on Mason's role in the current storyline. Previously, Bode talked his mother out of expecting a deal with a developer looking to create a data center in the town. 'Church and State' revealed that Mason took the deal. The new facility began draining the town's water. This eventually caused a disaster. The situation turned Bode against him, and despite his efforts to make things right by donating money to the victims, he seemed to be the only one thinking this was the right way forward for the town. This is until Jake turns up.

A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

Jake hears Mason and trusts that the profit data center promised will arrive. Mason's arrival has clearly split the town into two. The catch is that both want what is best for it. To find out what happens next, tune in every Friday at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.