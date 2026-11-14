MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Mason? ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 welcomes ‘Station 19’ alum to Edgewater

‘Station 19’ alum Jay Hayden joins ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 as Mason Ellis, whose return to Edgewater sparks a new conflict between Bode and Jake
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO
A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Fire Country' is back with a new episode, titled 'Church and State,' where Station 42 deals with a massive challenge. They are no longer up against the dangerous arsonists they trained for, but something far more sinister. A town alum returns and complicates things. The former resident (town alum) in question is Mason Ellis, played by 'Station 19' alum Jay Hayden. Apart from the 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off, the actor is known for his work in 'The Catch' and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.'

A still of Mason and CJ from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

TV Insider first reported the actor's appearance. The outlet stated that the actor will recur throughout Season 5 as Mason Ellis. He is from a prominent Edgewater family and has connections in Station 42. Mason Ellis is “a confident and charismatic former pro baseball player and one-time teammate and pal of Bode [Max Thieriot] and Jake [Jordan Calloway]. He returns home to convert his family’s old paper mill into a new business and reconnect with his old buddies, but he has a secret agenda that could either help or hurt the town,” as per the character description. Mason debuted in the fourth episode, and sparks quickly flew between him and CJ (Olivia Thirlby). The latest episode reveals that they have started dating. However, the happiness doesn't last long as CJ breaks up with him in the latest episode.

A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

Episode 6 shed light on Mason's role in the current storyline. Previously, Bode talked his mother out of expecting a deal with a developer looking to create a data center in the town. 'Church and State' revealed that Mason took the deal. The new facility began draining the town's water. This eventually caused a disaster. The situation turned Bode against him, and despite his efforts to make things right by donating money to the victims, he seemed to be the only one thinking this was the right way forward for the town. This is until Jake turns up.

A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

Jake hears Mason and trusts that the profit data center promised will arrive. Mason's arrival has clearly split the town into two. The catch is that both want what is best for it. To find out what happens next, tune in every Friday at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What is Marg Helgenberger’s net worth? ‘CSI’ icon returns to small screen with ‘Boston Blue’
TV

What is Marg Helgenberger’s net worth? ‘CSI’ icon returns to small screen with ‘Boston Blue’

'CSI' veteran Marg Helgenberger was once one of the highest-paid small-screen actresses
2026-11-14T09:17:43.000Z
Who is the JawSplitter? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ hints at a new killer and fans think they know who it is
TV

Who is the JawSplitter? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ hints at a new killer and fans think they know who it is

Dexter sets his sights on the Jaw Splitter in Season 2, Episode 3, while a fan theory links the mysterious killer to actor Jack Dylan Grazer.
2026-11-14T07:37:35.000Z
‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner addresses Benson and Stabler’s future after 600th episode
TV

‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner addresses Benson and Stabler’s future after 600th episode

‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner Michele Fazekas addresses Benson and Stabler’s future after their emotional reunion in the milestone 600th episode
2026-11-14T07:25:13.000Z
CBS sets ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ return dates after ‘Cupertino’ scheduling change
TV

CBS sets ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ return dates after ‘Cupertino’ scheduling change

CBS brings ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ back to its Sunday lineup on November 15 with new episodes following a one-week break for ‘Cupertino.’
2026-11-14T05:54:18.000Z
Who is Emmy in ‘Sheriff Country’? Jenny Raven returns with game-changing Edgewater past
TV

Who is Emmy in ‘Sheriff Country’? Jenny Raven returns with game-changing Edgewater past

Boone and Mickey's relationship gets complicated with Emmy's arrival in 'Sheriff Country'
2026-11-14T04:43:33.000Z
‘Law & Order: SVU’ brings back key ‘Organized Crime’ character after spinoff cancellation
TV

‘Law & Order: SVU’ brings back key ‘Organized Crime’ character after spinoff cancellation

Benson reunites with the detective as the SVU squad investigates an assault involving a police officer
2026-11-14T04:25:17.000Z
‘Glee’ star Chris Colfer in talks to return as Kurt Hummel for Disney+ reboot
TV

‘Glee’ star Chris Colfer in talks to return as Kurt Hummel for Disney+ reboot

Chris Colfer has opened up about a possible return to the world of 'Glee', sharing early ideas about Kurt Hummel's future
2026-11-14T03:27:07.000Z
‘Virgin River’ scores historic Season 9 renewal as Netflix series reaches a major milestone
TV

‘Virgin River’ scores historic Season 9 renewal as Netflix series reaches a major milestone

With Season 8 set to premiere in 2027, the Netflix drama has already secured another chapter, with its first seven seasons already attracting more than 500 million views worldwide
2026-11-13T15:48:34.000Z
Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor’s whodunnit series ‘The Spot’ sets release date at Hulu
TV

Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor’s whodunnit series ‘The Spot’ sets release date at Hulu

Ewan McGregor joins Claire Danes in the A24 thriller, which also stars Daveed Diggs and explores how a suspected hit-and-run threatens a marriage
2026-11-13T12:59:20.000Z
‘Happy’s Place’ brings familiar face from ‘Desperate Housewives’ into Reba McEntire’s love life
TV

‘Happy’s Place’ brings familiar face from ‘Desperate Housewives’ into Reba McEntire’s love life

‘Happy’s Place’ Season 3 casts ‘Desperate Housewives’ star James Denton as Reba McEntire’s new love interest
2026-11-13T08:12:36.000Z