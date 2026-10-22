Do Sasha and Morgan get together? ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 finale changes everything

In Episode 7, Morgan and Sasha travel to New York, where things take a turn

The release of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 on Netflix has given viewers the romantic shake-up they have been anxiously awaiting. Noah and Joanne are officially planning a lifetime together, and the romance simmering beneath the surface between Sasha and Morgan finally comes to a head. However, as any rom-com fan knows, finding love is rarely a smooth experience, especially when Sasha’s wife, Esther, is still very much in the picture.

The turning point comes in Episode 7, when Sasha and Morgan finally give in to their chemistry during a trip to New York City. The trip is supposedly to boost Morgan’s new media career after her surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live puts her in the spotlight. However, being 3,000 miles from Los Angeles gives the pair the perfect opportunity to confront the sparks they have been feeling.

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Katrina Marcinowski)

According to Netflix's Tudum, Timothy Simons and Justine Lupe, who play Sasha and Morgan respectively, explained that the writers always planned for the trip to be like the Richard Linklater movie ‘Before Sunrise.’ Lupe said, "It has that feeling where it’s this one moment of them being in this place together — like there’s something different that’s going on between them." After a day of tense encounters, the duo finally meets in their shared hotel suite. Following a scene in which Morgan nervously walks between rooms, Sasha appears at her bedroom door, and the two share a long-awaited romantic moment. Their platonic friendship finally comes to an end with a memorable kiss.

However, the realization of the new romance is short-lived. While Sasha flounders through the realities of single life for much of the season, it becomes clear that he never wanted his marriage to end. Esther tries her hand at a real estate career, finding a wealthy new boyfriend named Julian along the way. Despite her efforts to move on, however, the complicated history between the former spouses proves difficult to leave behind. The real chaos begins in the Season 3 finale, where Esther pays a surprise visit to Sasha’s new bachelor pad. She is genuinely impressed by the level of sophistication and thoughtfulness with which Sasha is raising his child, rekindling her feelings for him. Sasha and Esther get together just one day before Joanne’s landmark mikvah ceremony.

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Emily V. Aragones)

The situation spirals when Morgan discovers that Sasha has rekindled his relationship with Esther, while Esther learns that Sasha and Morgan got together during their New York trip. Everything comes to a head at the Malibu house, where Sasha tries to convince Esther that nothing happened between him and Morgan before she left for New York. ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 ends with all three characters’ futures uncertain. If the show is renewed for another season, it will likely explore the fallout from the complicated love triangle.