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Do Joanne and Noah get married? ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 ends on surprising note

Joanne finishes her conversion journey as the Season 3 finale brings both families under one roof
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) hit some rough patches, nearly losing each other at the end of the first two seasons of ‘Nobody Wants This.’ In the Season 1 finale, it looked like they might break up, and then, in the end, they locked lips. In Season 2, the young love reunites. Joanne went back to Noah, and he told her that he would choose her every time. Both seasons end with them back together, before the credits roll. However, Season 3 of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ which hit Netflix on Thursday, October 22, takes them somewhere new.

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

The episode opens at a stunning Malibu beach estate, the site of Joanne’s mikvah, the traditional ceremony celebrating her conversion to Judaism. After three seasons of ups and downs, soul-searching, moving in together, and a lot of Jewish community pressure, Joanne is finally prepared to embrace her partner’s religion. That is, until things get a little romantic and they spontaneously opt for a beach wedding. But turning a conversion party into a wedding requires on-the-fly moves, and Rabbi Eden (Sarah Silverman) is here for it. She agrees to be the officiant, and happens to have a ketubah (a Jewish wedding contract) in the trunk of her car. Meanwhile, a random dog-walker is recruited as the legal witness. With the sounds of Stella Lefty and Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘My Kinda Love’ in the air, Joanne and Noah are married. It’s a lovely, happy high point in this relationship, until they have to answer for the mess they left in their wake.

A still from 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

So yes, Joanne and Noah are together, in both marriage and spirit, but they have gone on to withhold the news from their families. There is a family war in store, where things heat up back at the Malibu house, and neither family has any idea the couple exchanged vows on the beach. Everyone is still fighting about what’s to come for the couple. On the heels of that is the resolution to yet another big story: the tumultuous marriage of Noah’s brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), and his wife, Esther (Jackie Tohn). They have certainly been put through the wringer, more than once, in fact, but the show ends with a much-needed, honest conversation between the two. Sasha gets that the woman he loves and is with today is the only woman he truly wants to be with, so he is going to give their marriage another try. 

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Now, all the questions about Joanne and Noah’s secret marriage and the family’s yelling match at the Malibu mansion are open for a potential Season 4 to address, even though Netflix has not yet renewed ‘Nobody Wants This’ for the next season. There’s also no confirmation from any cast member or showrunner about the future of the series. Meanwhile, all three seasons are streaming on Netflix. 

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