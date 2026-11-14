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What is Marg Helgenberger’s net worth? ‘CSI’ icon returns to small screen with ‘Boston Blue’

'CSI' veteran Marg Helgenberger was once one of the highest-paid small-screen actresses
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 25 MINUTES AGO
A still of Gwen fron 'Boston Blue' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Ian Watson)
A still of Gwen fron 'Boston Blue' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Ian Watson)

Marg Helgenberger is back on the small screen with 'Boston Blue.' The veteran has previously entertained audiences with her performances in 'China Beach,' 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,' and 'CSI: Vegas.' Her biggest role to date is former showgirl-turned-blood-spatter analyst Catherine Willows on 'CSI,' which earned her two Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. The actress starred in the procedural from the first to the twelfth season as a series regular. Later, she reprised her role in the 300th episode, 'Frame by Frame,' of the flagship series. From 2022 to 2024, she played the same role in the sequel series 'CSI: Vegas.' Helgenberger has amassed a massive fortune with her appearances on several big-screen and small-screen projects.

A still of Catherine from 'CSI: Vegas' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth $35 million. Her earnings from 'CSI' make up most of this fortune. Right from its premiere, 'CSI' was a bona fide hit. According to DVD Forum, the network soon made her one of the highest-paid small-screen actresses. At one point, she earned $390,000 per episode. This meant she took home $9 million per season. She also must have taken a hefty cheque from her performances in 'Ryan's Hope,' 'China Beach,' 'Not on the Frontline,' 'I'll Be Waiting,' 'ER,' 'Gold Coast,' 'Happy Face Murders,' and the miniseries 'Thanks of a Grateful Nation.' Until her exit, she featured in 264 episodes of 'CSI.' In 2019, she bought a $4.6 million home in Los Angeles.

A still of Gwen from 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: CBS | Ian Watson)

Two years after 'CSI: Vegas,' the actress has returned to CBS with 'Boston Blue.' Marg's per-episode rate hasn't been revealed, but guest appearances mostly charge a fraction of what series leads demand. According to Woman's World, Donnie Wahlberg charged $125,000 per episode in 'Blue Bloods.' His 'Boston Blue' salary should be somewhere close to it. Marg's salary should be a fraction of it. She plays Gwen Silver, Sarah's (Maggie Lawson) estranged biological mother. She entered the picture after Sarah's soon-to-be stepdaughter, Phoebe, invited her to Sarah's wedding.

Initially, Sarah didn't want anything to do with Gwen. But Sarah gave Gwen a chance after she seemed earnest. Fans were intrigued when Gwen told Sarah she wanted to do better by her daughter, "while I can." Sarah asked her to elaborate, but Gwen didn't give her details. Could this mean she is suffering from a dangerous illness? Tune in every Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS to find out what happens next.

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