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CBS Sunday lineup welcomes back ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ after a week off

The two returning dramas have new cases waiting for their main characters this Sunday
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 20 MINUTES AGO
[L] A still from ‘Marshals’; and [R] a still from ‘Tracker’ (Cover Image Source: [L] Paramount Plus; and [R] Prime Video)
[L] A still from ‘Marshals’; and [R] a still from ‘Tracker’ (Cover Image Source: [L] Paramount Plus; and [R] Prime Video)

CBS is returning ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ to its Sunday night schedule on November 15 following a one-week break. ‘Marshals’ Season 2 premieres a new episode at 8 p.m. ET, while ‘Tracker’ Season 4 premieres at 9 p.m. ET. Both series will air in their usual Sunday slots with all-new episodes. The two shows did not air on CBS on November 8 due to a scheduling decision by the network to make room for a new legal drama, ‘Cupertino.’ The show, which made its debut as a Sunday night drama, aired with a new episode and two reruns. The three-hour block took time slots traditionally occupied by ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker.’ A press release states the lineup change was announced in October, with the two dramas being moved to the following Sunday instead of having new episodes skipped.

A still from ‘Tracker’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

‘Marshals’ Season 2, Episode 6 is titled ‘Roughstock.’ As Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) takes the lead, Cal Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) heads to Utah to meet with a cancer specialist. Her leadership is tested when Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) ventures out of the Marshals’ jurisdiction to assist Mo in locating his nephew, who is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) goes with Cal to Salt Lake City, where they develop a stronger bond.

Next is ‘Tracker,’ which will debut its sixth episode of the fourth season. In the new episode, ‘Blind Spot,’ Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is pulled into a personal investigation when his friend and attorney, Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), seeks out his assistance. Her search for her mentor’s estranged daughter leads her into a deadly conspiracy, which helps expand Reenie’s role as she asks for Colter’s help with a problem related to someone in her line of work.

A still from ‘Marshals’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Both series will also stream on Paramount+. Those with the Premium tier can also watch episodes as they air on their local CBS channel. Those with the Essential tier will be able to access the episodes on demand the next day after their television broadcast. The schedule for November 15 also has ‘Cupertino’ in the Sunday lineup, with a repeat airing at 10 p.m. ET following the two returning dramas.

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