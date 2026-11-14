‘Boston Blue’ reveals painful chapter in Sean Reagan’s past during emotional rescue

Sean Reagan’s past shapes a rescue in ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 Episode 6 as Mika Amonsen discusses continuing the character’s ‘Blue Bloods’ story.

Sean Reagan and Jonah Silver’s search for a fellow officer takes a personal turn in ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Bloodlines.’ The November 13 episode finds Sean (Mika Amonsen) and Jonah (Marcus Scribner) worried that their colleague could harm himself. They manage to reach him and try to help him through the crisis. During that conversation, Sean opens up about something he has been through himself.

Sean reveals that he once attempted su*c*de while struggling after his mother’s death. He had been experiencing su*c*dal thoughts, and he explains that the attempt led him to start addressing his mental health. That experience helps him talk to the officer about what he is going through. Together, Sean and Jonah are able to talk their colleague out of harming himself.

Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan during a dinner scene in ‘Boston Blue’ (Image Source: CBS)

Sean’s mother, Linda Reagan, was played by Amy Carlson on ‘Blue Bloods.’ She died off screen in a helicopter crash. ‘Bloodlines’ reveals more about how Sean struggled after losing her. His experience now helps him understand what another officer is going through.

Linda also came up in the previous episode, ‘Blood Diamonds.’ The episode showed Sean asking his father, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), to help find a missing wallet Linda gave him. It is one of the few things Sean has left from his mother, which is why he wants to use police resources to look for it. Danny tells him Linda is always with him and agrees to help if he reports the wallet missing.

Amonsen took over as Sean from Andrew Terraciano, who played him throughout ‘Blue Bloods,’ which ran from 2010 to 2024. The spinoff premiered in October 2025. Speaking to Us Weekly in November 2025, Amonsen said, “I felt the pressure to respect an actor before me because I wanted to respect Andrew the best I could.” “There were even certain visual choices that I made that I wanted to keep in terms of hair styling and certain ways of being [as Sean],” he continued.

He added, “I really want to maintain Sean as close as I can in the ways that I do it out of respect for this character that everyone loves — but also the character Andrew built.” He also said, “I wanted to get a sense of who Sean was toward the end of the show. I really wanted to get a sense of his character at that point into adulthood and his relationship with Danny.” ‘Boston Blue’ airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS.