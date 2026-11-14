Who is the JawSplitter? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ hints at a new killer and fans think they know who it is

Dexter sets his sights on the Jaw Splitter in Season 2, Episode 3, while a fan theory links the mysterious killer to actor Jack Dylan Grazer.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ is back for a second season and we already have had loads of serial killers. The latest episode gave Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) yet another dilemma after he revealed his next target. The JawSplitter is still on the loose, and fans are already speculating about who could be playing the role of the mysterious serial killer. One Reddit theory names actor Jack Dylan Grazer (‘It’), but we still don’t know his real identity.

A still from ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The discussion centers on ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2, Episode 3, titled ‘Live Free and Die,’ which premiered on November 13. In this episode, Dexter and Charley Brown (Uma Thurman) collaborate to track down the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger (Gabriel Luna). Their initial effort to capture him becomes complicated when they learn he has kidnapped a man named George and intends to kill him as part of a demonstration for Leon Prater.

Dexter and Charley completely turn the tables by adding a new wrinkle after learning about the hostage. They follow the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger to a parking garage and, shockingly, find George trapped inside a box in the back of a U-Haul. Dexter then manages to catch the killer and drag him to his physical kill room. Meanwhile, he warns Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington), who arrives just in time to save George before Dexter finishes dealing with his target. The episode ends with Dexter disposing of the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger’s body. Then, he returns to his case files to begin narrowing down the list of names from Prater’s storage unit and zeroes in on the Jaw Splitter. This is the first indication that this nightmare killer will be Dexter’s next target. Now, Dexter and Charley are on the same page about going after the Jaw Splitter after they first win together.

A still from ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

That ending has led to some speculation on Reddit’s ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ community, with one user hypothesizing the Jaw Splitter could end up being played by Grazer in this new storyline about a super young killer, which the next episode preview hints at, and that Dexter will be hunting.



However, Grazer’s casting hasn’t been confirmed as Paramount+ hasn’t added him to the Season 2 cast list, and just because his name is being floated around for the official ‘Dexter: Final Cut’ aftershow does not necessarily mean he will be the Jaw Splitter. But this eagle-eyed fan noticed that Dexter Morgan has someone captured on his kill table in the trailer. The room has dark brick walls and quite a few wine bottles, similar to the basement that Dexter and Charley use as their base. The fan added that Dexter refers to whoever is on his kill table as a “kid.” So the fan tracked down a name in the credits, linking him to Grazer because of his approximate age of 23, suggesting this is the role Grazer will be playing. The next episode of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ titled ‘Young Blood’ is scheduled to arrive on November 20, 2026, on Paramount+.