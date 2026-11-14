Netflix’s ‘Dept. Q’ production hit by tragedy after Season 2 filming wraps

Left Bank Pictures has responded to a tragic incident at the Edinburgh studio used for ‘Dept. Q’ as police inquiries into the circumstances continue.

Netflix’s ‘Dept. Q’ had recently wrapped filming on Season 2 when emergency services were called to its Edinburgh production base. The incident took place at FirstStage Studios in Leith on Thursday, November 12. Police are continuing inquiries into the circumstances. Left Bank Pictures, which produces the Matthew Goode-led drama, has also issued a statement.

According to BBC News, a crew member died after being seriously injured at the studio. Emergency crews were called at about 3 pm, and the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity and the circumstances that led to his injuries have not been made public. Police Scotland said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Left Bank Pictures addressed the death in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

The cast of ‘Dept. Q’ in a promotional image for Netflix’s crime drama (Image Source: Netflix)

The Health and Safety Executive also issued a statement. A spokesperson told STV, “We are aware of the incident and currently liaising with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland regarding the incident.” Reports mention that the incident could have happened during the dismantling of sets after filming ended. That has not been confirmed, and details about the crew member’s role or the work he was carrying out have not been released.

‘Dept. Q’ is based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels and comes from writer-director Scott Frank, whose credits include ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Godless.’ Goode stars as DCI Carl Morck, a detective returning to police work after an injury. He heads a team investigating cold cases from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne and Alexej Manvelov. The first season arrived on Netflix in May 2025, with the crime drama subsequently renewed for a second season.