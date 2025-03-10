Stephen Colbert’s response to Anya Taylor-Joy’s risqué 12-string dress has fans saying the same thing

Anya Taylor-Joy’s striking outfit caught everyone’s attention, but fans were all focused on Stephen Colbert for one specific reason

It looks like Stephen Colbert is a pro at conducting interviews with renowned celebrity guests! In May 2024, 'The Queen's Gambit' actress Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote her post-apocalyptic action film, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'. While the actress wore a daring outfit held together by just 12 strings, host Stephen Colbert kept the focus entirely on her achievements. Throughout the episode, he made no mention of her revealing attire, earning praise from fans for his professionalism and respect.

For her appearance on the talk show, Taylor-Joy looked like a million bucks in a leather red dress with a belted open back from the Mugler Fall Winter 2024 collection. Taylor-Joy stunned in a bold red mini dress with slanted sleeves, while the back featured black horizontal lace-up straps that left part of her back exposed. She completed the look with a metallic bracelet and a pair of red stilettos. As per Yahoo, creative director Casey Cadwallader shed light on the collection and shared, "I really was sort of tempted by the dark side, but finding a beautiful balance point that was very, very glamorous at the same time." On the other hand, when we talk about Colbert, he donned his regular talk-show outfit: a grey suit.

After giving a warm welcome to Taylor-Joy, Colbert quipped, "It is lovely to see you in person. We've spoken before but only over Zoom. It's so nice to have you here." Taylor-Joy couldn't stop herself from gushing over Colbert and went on to say, "You were one of my first interviews, and treated me with such kindness and respect. So thank you for that," as per The Things. Colbert jokingly remarked, "Well, that ends tonight," and the studio audience broke into laughter.

Later in the episode, Colbert exclaimed, "You're Anya Taylor-Joy people want to see more of you as Alia. The next film has a big time dash where you he's already said he's going to be working on Dune Messiah. There is a big passage of time, and so the characters have matured. Are you going to be in the next Dune movie? It's okay, Denise said it's okay for you to tell. Has he said please don't tell anyone. How about that? Just tell me if he's asked you to not to tell anyone." Taylor-Joy replied, "I will not, sir." Soon after, Colbert said, "I had to try. Thank you, Anya. Furiosa is in the theatres this Friday, Anya Taylor-Joy everybody, " to which Taylor-Joy asked, "Will you be my friend? You’re so smart, and I adore you. Seriously."

Once the episode dropped, many viewers stopped by the comments section to gush over Colbert and Taylor-Joy. One social media user wrote, "I love how she takes the opportunity at the very end of the clip to thank him for how he's always treated her. It says so much about both of them." Followed by a second fan who penned, "At the end when she goes “will you be my friend? I adore you” … I feel like she represented most of us." Another netizen commented, "Her comment to him at the end how she adores him and he’s so smart…lovely." A user chimed in, "Look how he never commented about her outfit even once! That’s why Stephen is THE GOAT." One comment read, "Truly commendable how he never spoke about her dress."