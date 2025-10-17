Paul Weitz’s ‘In Love’ brings George Clooney, Annette Bening together for an unforgettable romance

Weitz's upcoming movie will be based on Amy Bloom’s New York Times bestselling memoir, 'In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss'

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Annette Bening are teaming up for a new project. According to a recent report by Deadline, Clooney and Bening will be starring in an upcoming book adaptation, 'In Love', based on Amy Bloom’s New York Times bestselling memoir, 'In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss'. Oscar nominee Paul Weitz will don the director's hat and write the script for the forthcoming film alongside Bloom, as per the media outlet. For the unversed, Bloom's memoir, 'In Love', delves deep into how she slowly lost her husband Brian to Alzheimer’s disease.

George Clooney attends the Amazon MGM Studios Los Angeles premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" on December 11, 2023. (Image Source: Getty Images: Photo by David Livingston)

Eventually, Bloom and her husband Brian made the difficult decision to travel to Switzerland to end his life. In her heartbreaking memoir, Bloom sheds light on a part of life which most people avoid talking about: its ending. Additionally, Bloom also shares how she managed to get her life back on track following the passing of her husband. Bloom's story paints a perfect picture of a beautiful marriage and a boundary-defying love.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom's memoir 'In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss' was named TIME Magazine’s No. 1 best nonfiction book. The book was also included on their list of 100 must-read books. Talking about the movie adaptation, Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev will be producing it for Sight Unseen alongside Andrew Miano and Weitz for Depth of Field. Also producing are Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov, while Sébastian Raybaud will produce for Anton.

During an interview with Deadline, Weitz candidly spoke about Bloom's memoir and said, “Amy’s memoir is a contemporary fable of love, wit, and existential stakes. I can’t wait to do it justice with this amazing cast.” On the other hand, Bloom couldn't stop gushing over Weitz, Vaisman and Lebedev and exclaimed, “I have been so lucky to work with Eddie and Julie, so lucky to write with Paul and so grateful that this story of lasting love gets to be told on the screen, in Paul’s gifted hands, by two of the greatest actors in America."