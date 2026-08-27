Will there be ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 4? Season 3 ending explained as Bellarie family faces another crisis

‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 just wrapped up with one of the show's darkest twists yet

‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 released on Netflix on August 27 and ended with a major twist, leaving viewers wondering whether the show will return for Season 4. It turns out that Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield) is not what he seemed to be on the surface. Far from a grieving and sidelined ex-fixer, he emerges as the next big villain the Bellarie family must confront. As Season 3 begins, several members of the Bellarie family are imprisoned as a result of the FBI investigation that unfolded in Season 2. While Norman (Richard Lawson) manages to secure his release through his connections, Olivia (Debbi Morgan) has no such luck. In prison, Roy (Julian Horton) struggles with heroin addiction and the dangers of prison, including accidentally overdosing on a drug dealer’s substance, leaving him barely conscious.

A still from the ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Meanwhile, Jules is plotting to betray the family and trick an FBI agent into thinking he is a double agent. He manages to escape custody, and his obsession with learning the truth about Glen’s death consumes him. He hunts down Sylvie (Bailey Tippen), Kimmie’s little sister, and, upon learning the truth, kills her. Throughout the season, Kimmie continues to wonder about her place in Horace’s life, whether it be as a wife, a protégé, or something less desirable. She is both fascinated by and repelled by the man who seems to have given her everything she desires, but whose every mood swing leaves her questioning her worth to him. Her power grows; however, so do her ethical compromises.

At the same time, the season’s major plot twists intersect. The mysterious Gina (Jasmine Burke), who purchased Rain’s club, is actually Jules’ confidante and has been helping him throughout the ordeal. She appears to have had the upper hand in all dealings with Norman, Horace, and Olivia since the beginning. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum about Jules’ methodical approach to the finale, Whitfield said: “Nobody believes in electricity until you turn the lights off.” And that’s when the guns come out at Make it Rain. At Gina’s signal, gunmen attack the club, putting Kimmie, Mallory, and everyone else at risk. Their fate is left up in the air.

A still from ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Elsewhere in the season, Norman enters Mallory’s home seeking revenge for his wife’s death, but she ends up shooting him and believes she has finished him off. However, Norman manages to summon enough strength to shoot Horace. With security rushing to the hospital with Horace, Norman is left bleeding on the floor. The fate of both brothers is left unclear as well. Meanwhile, Charles faces his own downfall after a violent confrontation leaves him with a quarter-million-dollar debt. He tries to take his life, but Varney saves him. They then part ways with a goodbye kiss as Charles goes off for treatment.

This isn’t the end of the story, as initially expected. ‘Beauty in Black’ was renewed for Season 4 before Season 3 even aired. The surprise renewal was confirmed by Tyler Perry himself, as he told Tudum, “There was so much more I wanted to explore, and I’m grateful I get to keep telling this story.” Therefore, instead of wrapping up storylines in Season 3, the show leaves viewers with several unanswered questions, including Roy’s hospitalization, Norman’s presumably deadly condition, Horace’s mysterious fate, and what Jules plans to do with Gina’s criminal network at his disposal.