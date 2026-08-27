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Where was ‘Sterling Point’ filmed? Real-life locations used in Jeffrey Dean Morgan's drama series

Annie’s unexpected journey takes her far from home, where family secrets, new connections, and unanswered questions begin to change her summer.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 45 MINUTES AGO
Ella Rubin as Annie in a still from 'Sterling Point' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
Ella Rubin as Annie in a still from 'Sterling Point' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

'Sterling Point' takes viewers from New York City to the lakes and forests of Ontario's Muskoka region. The series follows Annie and her brother Connor after they come into possession of a remote island following the death of a grandfather they never knew existed. Ella Rubin plays Annie, who travels north to learn more about her late mother and her family's unexpected connection to the region. Keen Ruffalo plays her brother Connor.

The story stays rooted in its Canadian setting. Production was filmed across the Lake Muskoka area from June through October, using the region's natural scenery as a major part of the series. Creator, director, and co-showrunner Megan Park wanted to show Muskoka as it exists today. The series also touches on the area's complicated history, including Indigenous dispossession, families with generations of cottage ownership, and wealthy newcomers building large properties. 

A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point'
A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point' — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Executive producer Dani Gorin said the contrast between Annie's New York upbringing and Muskoka's natural surroundings formed a key part of the show's visual identity. Cinematographer Kristen Correll helped capture the lakes and outdoor locations throughout production. Mortimer's Marina on Lake Muskoka appears to be one of the locations used in the series. The marina provides boat services and winter storage, along with a summer cafe that serves drinks and ice cream.

Locals with a keen eye may recognize the waterfront setting in scenes filmed around the marina and its surroundings. 

A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point'
A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point' — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Sparrow Lake Camp also served as a filming location. The site has operated as a summer camp since 1912 and remains a destination for children during the holiday season. The area has a much longer history. Indigenous communities lived there centuries before the Massey family later used the location as a holiday resort.

Across its eight episodes, 'Sterling Point' uses Muskoka's lakes, marinas, camps, and outdoor spaces to create the setting for Annie's search for answers.

A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point'
A still from the trailer of 'Sterling Point' — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The cast includes Ella Rubin as Annie and Keen Ruffalo as Connor. Their characters arrive in Muskoka after a childhood in New York and enter a close-knit community filled with new friendships, family questions, and unexpected discoveries.

'Sterling Point' was filmed in the real Muskoka region rather than recreating the setting elsewhere. Lake Muskoka, Mortimer's Marina, and Sparrow Lake Camp all form part of the show's Canadian backdrop.

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