Will there be 'Ted Lasso' Season 5? Season 4 finale reveals major coaching shakeup

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 starring Jason Sudeikis is currently streaming on Apple TV

Ted Lasso's comeback season was one for the books. From tears to elation, Season 4 delivered on every front. Now, the question is whether the comedy will continue its run or hit the brakes. Apple TV has not renewed the series for another season yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's coming to an end. In fact, several signs suggest that a fifth season is highly likely. For starters, the finale's synopsis does not describe the episode as a series finale, suggesting this may not be the end of the road. Additionally, Jason Sudeikis revealed to THR that the team behind the acclaimed comedy has a three-season arc in mind for the Lady Greyhound saga. Lastly, the finale had too many loose ends to be Ted Lasso's swan song.

A still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV)

‘Being Alive’ had plenty to cover after nine episodes of intriguing twists and turns, and it did so with grace. The episode honored Mae (Annette Badland), who sadly passed away last episode doing what she loved most: cheering for her team. The finale opened with a celebration of her life at Crown & Anchor pub. Lady Greyhounds, Roy (Brett Goldstein), Keeley (Juno Temple), and more attended. Alice (Tanya Reynolds) framed the photo of Mae and the team, as the twins sang 'The Parting Glass' in her memory. Ted honored Mae again during the pregame speech for Lady Greyhounds' final game of the season. “I can only think of one person who ain’t gonna be here that I know would want to be here. But assuming they got good Wi-Fi at the pubs up there in heaven, she’s gonna be watching y’all,” Ted said about Mae in the dressing room.

A still of Ted and Coach Beard from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Mae also came to Rebecca's rescue. Rebecca was on the verge of losing the club as someone was acquiring third-party shares to become the majority shareholder. At a meeting, the person in question was revealed to be Zelda (Tracey Ullman). “I am helping a woman — ME! I wasted a lot of time trying to make the men who make the decisions in football listen to me, and the one way to make sure that they do is by owning a women’s team in the Premier League. So, thank you,” Zelda said to everyone as she explained why she wanted the club. The tables turned when Zelda’s friend Hugo Riddles (Alex Blake) arrived. He bought the last few shares needed to give her a majority stake. However, shockingly, he sided with Rebecca after being sick of Zelda's attitude. Now Rebecca and Zelda both had an equal number of shares. Then, Elaine Pinter of Pinter & Sons revealed that Mae left her shares to Rebecca, reinstating her as the majority stakeholder.

A still of Roy from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Elsewhere, Roy decided to leave AFC Richmond for Chelsea. Ted took a big call and made Alice the head coach, while Rebecca threw caution to the wind and proposed to her partner. The episode also witnessed the return of Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed), who popped in after seeing Keeley's viral video to fill the stadium. The show kept the result of the Lady Greyhounds’ final match under wraps, which will hopefully be revealed in the next season. All episodes of ‘Ted Lasso’ are now streaming on Apple TV.