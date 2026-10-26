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‘Weapons’ Oscar winning star joins Viola Davis and Sam Heughan in ‘Ascent’

‘Ascent’ adds a familiar face to play the lifelong mentor of Viola Davis’ corporate fixer.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Sam Heughan (L) in ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ and Viola Davis (R) in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ will star in ‘Ascent’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Lionsgate; (R) ABC)
Sam Heughan (L) in ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ and Viola Davis (R) in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ will star in ‘Ascent’ (Cover Image Source: (L) Lionsgate; (R) ABC)

‘Ascent’ is giving Viola Davis some company, with another Oscar winner entering its world of corporate crisis and damage control. The Paramount+ thriller already has ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan on board. Its latest addition comes from the cast of ‘Weapons.’ The announcement introduces Rachel, a former executive with a longstanding connection to Davis’ character.

Amy Madigan has joined the series as Rachel, described as “a former executive at Ascent Ventures and Catriona’s (Davis) lifelong mentor.” The casting follows Madigan’s best supporting actress Oscar win for playing Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons.’ It also reunites her with ‘Ascent’ creator John Logan. She previously appeared in his series ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.’

Davis leads ‘Ascent’ as “Catriona, an elite corporate fixer, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger,” according to the series logline. Heughan plays Conal, whose character description reads: “one of Ascent Ventures' top agents. A lethally charming and natural chameleon, Conal uses social cunning and ruthlessness to get the job done, and he always gets a thrill out of completing a mission.” Catriona is a corporate fixer, while Conal is one of Ascent Ventures’ top agents.

Amy Madigan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's "Weapons" at the United Theater on Broadway (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Frazer Harrison)

Madigan’s television work includes ‘Fringe,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘Carnivale.’ She also won a Golden Globe and received an Emmy nomination for ‘Roe vs. Wade.’ Her film credits include ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Gone Baby Gone.’ Her upcoming projects include ‘Sponsor,’ with Jason Segel and John C. Reilly, and the limited series ‘All the Sinners Bleed.’ She is also attached to Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ reboot, adding another television project to her slate following ‘Weapons.’

Logan, whose screenwriting credits include ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Gladiator,’ created ‘Ascent’ and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon through JuVee Productions. Paramount Television Studios is producing the thriller, with filming scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in 2027. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in 2027. A premiere date has not been specified in the supplied reports.

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