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Maya Hawke lands new fantasy film based on popular game after ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Here's everything we know as 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke joins the live-action ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie in a major role
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Maya Hawke attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Photos | Taylor Hill)
Maya Hawke attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Photos | Taylor Hill)

‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke has joined Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Magic: The Gathering.’ According to Deadline, the fan-favorite actress is set to appear in the upcoming live-action film based on the Hasbro franchise. However, details regarding her role have not yet been revealed. With Legendary and Hasbro partnering on the live-action adaptation and Matt Johnson taking on directing duties, fans can expect an exciting movie.

As insiders told the publication, the film will feature an ensemble cast, with Hawke taking on a key role. The producers have reportedly secured the ‘Stranger Things’ star before finalizing the rest of the cast. Along with directing, Johnson will also co-write with Aidan Fitzgerald and Noah Gardner. ​Since its launch in 1993, ‘Magic: The Gathering’ has expanded beyond its trading card game origins into digital games, publishing, consumer products, and live events. As a result, they have built a massive community of fans worldwide and gained more enthusiasts with each passing day. Dedicated conventions across the globe have also attracted thousands of players.

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 (Image Source: Netflix)

As for Hawke, her Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, which ended last year, has gained quite a fan following worldwide. ‘Magic: The Gathering’ will mark her next chapter, after Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ which is set to release on November 20, 2026. She will play Wiress and share the screen with Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning, and more. Hawke's additional projects include Graham Parkes’ romantic comedy ‘Wishful Thinking,’ ‘God of the Woods’ from Netflix, and more.

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