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'Highway to Heaven' set for Fox reboot and the release window is closer than you think

The original version of ‘Highway to Heaven’ aired on NBC between 1984 and 1989 and became an instant hit
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screengrabs of Michael Landon and Victor French taken from 'Highway to Heaven' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @HighwaytoHeavenFullEpisodes)
Screengrabs of Michael Landon and Victor French taken from 'Highway to Heaven' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @HighwaytoHeavenFullEpisodes)

Fox is heading back to the 1980s TV vault once again. While the network is already developing a reboot of the beach drama ‘Baywatch’, another familiar title from the same era is set to make a return. This time, ‘Highway to Heaven’ is getting a fresh update for the modern audience. According to Deadline, Fox has officially ordered a new version of the classic drama for the 2027-28 television season. The project comes from writer and producer Jason Katims, whose past credits include ‘Friday Night Lights’ and ‘Parenthood’. The reboot is being developed with Amblin Television and Michael Landon Productions. The original version of ‘Highway to Heaven’ aired on NBC between 1984 and 1989. It was created by Michael Landon, who also played the lead role.

In the series, Landon portrayed Jonathan Smith, an angel sent down to Earth on probation. His mission was simple in theory but often complicated in practice: help people who were struggling and prove himself worthy of earning his wings. Alongside him was Mark Gordon, a retired police officer played by Victor French. The pair traveled from town to town, meeting people facing difficulties and trying to make life a little better for them. Fox’s new version plans to keep that concept alive, though it will introduce a more modern approach. The network reportedly wants to preserve the hopeful tone that made the original stand out while giving the story a fresh identity for viewers who may not even remember the 1980s series. 

A screengrab of Michael Landon taken from 'Highway to Heaven' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @HighwaytoHeavenFullEpisodes)
A screengrab of Michael Landon taken from 'Highway to Heaven' (Image Source: YouTube | @HighwaytoHeavenFullEpisodes)

The new adaptation will once again center on an angel on probation sent to Earth to help people in need, but the storytelling and presentation are expected to align more with today’s television audience. The timing of the reboot is not exactly surprising. In recent years, TV networks and streaming platforms have started leaning into lighter and more comforting dramas. Fox already found encouraging results with shows like ‘Doc’, ‘Murder in a Small Town’, and ‘Best Medicine’. Then there is the ‘Baywatch’ reboot, which is expected to arrive in January 2027. The new ‘Highway to Heaven’ is being produced through Fox Entertainment Studios, with worldwide distribution handled by Fox Entertainment Global. Fox has been working to own a larger share of the content airing on its platforms instead of relying on outside studios.

Owning the shows gives networks more control over licensing, international sales, and future streaming plans. Meanwhile, the executive producer lineup is packed with familiar industry names as well. Alongside Katims, the project includes Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Todd Cohen from Amblin Television. Cindy Landon, who is Michael Landon’s widow, is also attached through Michael Landon Productions, together with Wayne Lepoff and Mark Itkin. At this stage, casting details and production timelines have not been announced yet. Fox still has plenty of time before the planned 2027-28 debut, so fans may have to wait a while before hearing who will take over the lead role.

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