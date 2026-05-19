‘South Park’ finally reveals exciting Season 29 update after record-breaking season run

The topical nature of 'South Park' is sustained by creators Terry Parker and Matt Stone penning each episode week by week, thus keeping them fresh.

'South Park' fans are in for a treat as they won't have to wait long for the upcoming instalment of their favorite show. The long-running animated comedy will return with Season 29 this Fall. 'South Park' co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker recently appeared on 'The Jimmy Kimmel Show' and confirmed that the show will premiere Season 29 on September 16 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. The new episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+ in the United States, Australia, and Canada.

Following the premiere, the additional episodes will air on Wednesdays, i.e., September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25. From this release schedule, it is readily apparent that new episodes will arrive every two weeks. The show has been running for almost three decades now and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027. Throughout this long and fulfilling journey, 'South Park' has been nominated for the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program a total of 18 times and has won it 5 times.

A still of Eric Cartman imitating Charlie Kirk in Season 27 episode 2 'Got a Nut' (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @southpark)

Season 28 of 'South Park' concluded last year, having gained renewed cultural relevance through its caustic, scathing criticism of the Trump administration. The show fully utilized the idea of featuring the White House as a recurring B-plot. The episodes' controversial nature prompted rebuttals from the White House and several other politicians. The prevailing narrative of season 28 saw Donald Trump trying his best to convince Sa*an not to follow through with the delivery of their "butt-baby," also known as the Antichrist. Other episodes also featured Vice President J. D. Vance conspiring with Trump to m**der the baby. Season 27 came to an abrupt end with just five episodes, and this trend was reiterated by Season 28 as well.

A screengrab from 'South Park' (Image Source: Comedy Central)

Season 27 of 'South Park' broke viewership records and became the most-watched season of the show in six years. When judged in terms of the 18-49 year old demographic, 'South Park' Season 27 was labeled as the No. 1 show on cable in 2025. The topical nature of the episodes has been a chief draw of 'South Park', and this is made possible by Stone and Parker creating each episode week by week. While this often keeps the episodes fresh, it can also become a bit overwhelming. Fans of the show will remember Comedy Central delaying the Season 27 finale just hours before it was supposed to air because the creators hadn't finished the episode. Both Parker and Stone serve as executive producers of the show alongside Frank C. Agnone II. and Anne Garefino.