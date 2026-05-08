MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast

Season 3 of 'Murder in a Small Town' is set against the backdrop of a sleepy small town is actually based on L. R. Wright's novel series.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder In A Small Town' (Cover Image Source: Fox)
Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder In A Small Town' (Cover Image Source: Fox)

Fox recently confirmed that the drama series 'Murder In A Small Town' will be returning for a third season. The show stars Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland and will get its new season sometime in 2026-2027. It has also been announced by the network that Peter Gallagher of 'Grace and Frankie' fame will be joining the cast of the third installment. 'Murder In A Small Town' also airs on the Global Network in Canada, in addition to Fox. The announcement also decided the course of Fox's batch of scripted shows that aired this season. 

Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox)
Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox)

With this update, the show joins other dramas such as 'Memory Of A Killer' and 'Doc' in making a rightful place for itself in the network's upcoming programming season. The hour-long dramedy 'Best Medicine' has also been added to the aforementioned list. The network will unveil the rest of its 2026-2027 broadcasting schedule at the upcoming upfront presentation on Monday. In a recent statement, Fox's Executive VP of Drama and Programming Development, Brooke Bowman, noted, "We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to Fox fans, and we’re thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience." 

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder In A Small Town' (Image Source: Fox | James Dimmock)
Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder In A Small Town' (Image Source: Fox | James Dimmock)

Bowman further added, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on Season Three, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary." 'Murder In A Small Town' is based on a novel series by L. R. Wright. The series shows Sutherland playing Karl Alberg, a former big-city detective who relocates to the small coastal town of Gibsons to escape the din and tumult of city life. The town of Gibsons, however, is replete with several disturbing mysteries of its own, and as it turns out, dead bodies seemingly have their own way of showing up at odd places every once in a while. 

On the other hand, Kreuk portrays Cassandra Lee, the librarian with whom Karl eventually falls in love. Season 2 of the show further saw Cassandra becoming a member of the town council, and ended with a tense cliffhanger during which Karl proposed to Cassandra after the whole struggle against the serial killer. Season 3 will present Gallagher as Rod Finlayson. The character is described as "a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Alberg and Cassandra will have to grapple with." 'Murder In A Small Town' is produced by Sepia Films in association with Future Shack Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice
TV

'9-1-1' Season 9 finale recap: Athena and Eddie face terrifying attack as Buck makes life-changing choice

As lives hang by a thread, surprising choices and a dangerous attack kept the viewers on the edge of their seats in '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
2 hours ago
Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'

Cass Beckman was involved romantically with Dr. Teddy Altman, who left the hospital at the end of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 with Dr. Owen Hunt.
3 hours ago
'Grey’s Anatomy' Season 22 finale leaves fan-favorite's fate in doubt after his firing and we're worried
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey’s Anatomy' Season 22 finale leaves fan-favorite's fate in doubt after his firing and we're worried

This fan-favorite appeared in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as a new surgical intern and quickly established himself as a gifted surgeon at the hospital.
4 hours ago
Does Nick Marsh die? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale's surprise twist explained
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Does Nick Marsh die? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale's surprise twist explained

Nick and Meredith began dating in Season 18, with the couple moving to Boston a few seasons later
7 hours ago
‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 finally casts young versions of Sinclair family but there's a mystery new character
TV

‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 finally casts young versions of Sinclair family but there's a mystery new character

The second season of the family drama will delve into the hidden secrets of the three sisters from the summer of 1999
11 hours ago
Dr Owen Hunt may be leaving ‘Grey's Anatomy,’ but there's one way Kevin McKidd will ‘be back’
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Dr Owen Hunt may be leaving ‘Grey's Anatomy,’ but there's one way Kevin McKidd will ‘be back’

Kevin McKidd's character, Owen Hunt, reconciled with Teddy Altman and left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 22 finale
11 hours ago
What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison

Paschel starred in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' back in 2020 and was mired in controversy from the start.
20 hours ago
Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'
TV

Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'

Two weeks before final episode, Stephen Colbert talks about the fellow comedian who will appear on his time slot, after 'The Late Show' was canceled.
21 hours ago
The Boys’ showrunner has a sharp reply to fans upset over ‘filler’ episodes in Season 5: ‘You’re just...’
THE BOYS (2019)

The Boys’ showrunner has a sharp reply to fans upset over ‘filler’ episodes in Season 5: ‘You’re just...’

'The Boys' Season 5 has been devoting considerable screentime to character development in episodes such as 'One Shots' and 'King in Hell.'
22 hours ago
'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale
NCIS

'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale

Leroy Jethro Gibbs' secret return reference before 'NCIS' Season 23 finale suggested that he is still capable of delivering justice from the shadows.
1 day ago