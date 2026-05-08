'Murder in a Small Town' gets exciting Season 3 update with 'Grace and Frankie' star joining the cast

Season 3 of 'Murder in a Small Town' is set against the backdrop of a sleepy small town is actually based on L. R. Wright's novel series.

Fox recently confirmed that the drama series 'Murder In A Small Town' will be returning for a third season. The show stars Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland and will get its new season sometime in 2026-2027. It has also been announced by the network that Peter Gallagher of 'Grace and Frankie' fame will be joining the cast of the third installment. 'Murder In A Small Town' also airs on the Global Network in Canada, in addition to Fox. The announcement also decided the course of Fox's batch of scripted shows that aired this season.

Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox)

With this update, the show joins other dramas such as 'Memory Of A Killer' and 'Doc' in making a rightful place for itself in the network's upcoming programming season. The hour-long dramedy 'Best Medicine' has also been added to the aforementioned list. The network will unveil the rest of its 2026-2027 broadcasting schedule at the upcoming upfront presentation on Monday. In a recent statement, Fox's Executive VP of Drama and Programming Development, Brooke Bowman, noted, "We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to Fox fans, and we’re thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience."

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder In A Small Town' (Image Source: Fox | James Dimmock)

Bowman further added, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on Season Three, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary." 'Murder In A Small Town' is based on a novel series by L. R. Wright. The series shows Sutherland playing Karl Alberg, a former big-city detective who relocates to the small coastal town of Gibsons to escape the din and tumult of city life. The town of Gibsons, however, is replete with several disturbing mysteries of its own, and as it turns out, dead bodies seemingly have their own way of showing up at odd places every once in a while.

On the other hand, Kreuk portrays Cassandra Lee, the librarian with whom Karl eventually falls in love. Season 2 of the show further saw Cassandra becoming a member of the town council, and ended with a tense cliffhanger during which Karl proposed to Cassandra after the whole struggle against the serial killer. Season 3 will present Gallagher as Rod Finlayson. The character is described as "a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Alberg and Cassandra will have to grapple with." 'Murder In A Small Town' is produced by Sepia Films in association with Future Shack Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.