'Scrubs' reboot confirmed for Season 2 after Season 1 finale leaves much-loved doctor's fate uncertain

The reboot sees the former interns now working as senior physicians at the Sacred Heart Hospital

The much-loved 'Scrubs' revival isn't going anywhere as ABC has renewed the medical sitcom for another season. The hit comedy originally ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, and was revived after 16 years in February 2026. It brought the old gang of goofy doctors back to Sacred Heart Hospital for nine new episodes, which ran until April 15. The network hasn't announced the episode count or the release date for the next season, as of this writing. Aseem Batra and Tim Hobert were initially announced as showrunners of the reboot, but Hobert exited the project following "creative differences," as per Variety.

In Season 1 of the revival, Zach Braff reprises his role as Dr. John Dorian 'J.D.', alongside Donald Faison as his best friend Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as his former love interest, Elliot Reid. Returning characters include John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Judy Reyes as the head nurse Carla Espinosa, Robert Maschio as Dr. 'The' Todd Quinlan, Neil Flynn as The Janitor, and Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan, among others. Vanessa Bayer joins the series as the head of HR, Sibby Wilson, alongside Rachel Bilson as J.D.'s potential love interest, Charlie. The new interns are played by Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow.

A look at the cast from the 'Scrubs' reboot series (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

In the first season, J.D., now a concierge doctor for the elderly, revisits Sacred Heart Hospital to check on a patient. After reuniting with his old colleagues, he is offered the role of the hospital's Chief of Medicine by his former mentor, Dr. Cox, who plans to step down due to health concerns. J.D.'s new job makes him Elliot's boss, which she isn't thrilled about, as the couple is now divorced, and navigating co-parenting their son, Ollie. Turk and Carla, on the other hand, are still happily married with four daughters. J.D., Elliot, and Turk, who started the series as interns, are seen mentoring a new generation of interns and coming into their own as senior physicians while maintaining their signature quirkiness in the reboot series. Season 1 ends on a worrying note as the much-loved Cox is seen battling his autoimmune disease, leaving his fate uncertain.

'Scrubs' has been a ratings hit since its debut in 2001 and received 17 Emmy nominations, winning two during its initial run. However, the ninth season introduced a group of new medical interns and a new setting, with Braff stepping back into a supporting role. The installment was unpopular with fans and is now considered a spin-off, so its events are disregarded in the reboot. The reboot has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Viewers can watch all episodes of the 'Scrubs' reboot on ABC.