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‘Hawaii Five-O’ movie in the works from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ director — what we know so far

‘Hawaii Five-O’ was a CBS television drama that ran for 12 seasons before a reboot was released in 2010
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Paramount is once again gearing up to make a movie out of ‘Hawaii Five-O,’ as per Deadline, and this time it might actually happen. Destin Daniel Cretton is set to develop and direct the project. If his name seems familiar, it’s probably because he recently helmed ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ which premiered on July 31, 2026, and has grossed over $925.9 million domestically and $2.4 billion worldwide.

Chris Bremner, who previously wrote ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ is attached to pen the film, with Noah Oppenheim, who is known for his work in ‘Jackie.’ The package was put together in collaboration with the estate of Leonard Freeman, the series creator. The publication notes that because the project is still in its early stages, plot details have yet to be worked out. No cast or release date has been announced either.

A still from ‘Hawaii Five-0’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Hawaii Five-O’ was a CBS television drama that ran on the network from 1968 to 1980, spanning 12 seasons. Jack Lord starred as state police chief investigator Steve McGarrett, who solved crimes with his fellow officers. The series also became known for the iconic catchphrase “Book ‘em, Danno.” In 2010, CBS launched a reimagined version of the series that ran for a decade until 2020. It starred Alex O’Loughlin as McGarrett alongside Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, and Grace Park, with a revolving door of guest stars including Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, and more. It remains unclear whether the new movie will be connected to either version of the series and if any of the much-loved actors will reprise their roles. It is also not yet known if the project will serve as a reboot, a sequel to the 2010 series, or a continuation of the original series.

A still from ‘Hawaii Five-0’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

One thing to note is that Cretton himself has a personal connection to Hawaii, having been born on Maui. Though he primarily lives in California, he still has family on the island and regularly returns to host a film lab for young, up-and-coming filmmakers. That connection could help Paramount Pictures ensure that the movie treats Hawaii as more than just a backdrop. However, the project remains in the early stages, and it has yet to be confirmed whether the film will ultimately move forward.

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