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Where was ‘Practical Magic 2’ filmed? Exploring the sequel's UK locations

The sequel traded Washington for a UK production base, while the original movie's Coupeville landmarks continue to draw fans.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Sandra Bullock (L) and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens in 'Practical Magic 2' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Sandra Bullock (L) and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens in 'Practical Magic 2' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nearly three decades after Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman first played sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, 'Practical Magic 2' brings the family back to the screen. The sequel takes the Owens family to a different real-world filming backdrop. The filmmakers crossed the Atlantic and combined sound-stage work with location shoots. This gives the Owens family's return a different backdrop while retaining a link to the first film.

A Victorian house appears in a still from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
A Victorian house appears in a still from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

IMDb's filming-location page lists London and Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire as filming locations for the sequel. Principal photography began around mid-July 2025, with Leavesden serving as the main production hub and additional filming taking place around London. The studio provided controlled soundstage space and effects facilities.

The two Essex entries broaden the shoot beyond the studio complex and the capital. Harwich is a port town on the coast, while Epping lies inland near the edge of the London area. Their inclusion shows that the sequel used different English settings for its location work. Until the production releases a detailed breakdown, it is safer to identify them as filming sites rather than claim that either one represents a particular house, street, or fictional town in the movie.

The change becomes clearer when compared with 'Practical Magic.' Although the story was set in Massachusetts, director Griffin Dunne filmed most of the 1998 movie in Coupeville on Whidbey Island, Washington. Vogue reported that the production painted the Front Street buildings white to create a Cape Cod look, then restored them to their original colors after filming.

The Sedge Building housed the fictional Verbena Botanicals, Toby's Tavern became the Catch and Fry, and the building now occupied by The Beary Scoop appeared as the barbershop. A hanging ice cream sign outside Kapaw's Iskreme also remains from the production.

Those surviving places make Coupeville the destination for viewers seeking recognizable locations from the first movie. The town's wharf overlooks Penn Cove, while its historic storefronts remain part of the Owens sisters' on-screen community. 'Practical Magic 2,' by contrast, used its English studio base and shot in London and Essex. There is no indication that the sequel returned to the original Coupeville filming locations.

Sandra Bullock (L) and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens in their garden 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Sandra Bullock (L) and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens in their garden in a still from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Owens family's Victorian house cannot be toured because it was never a permanent residence. Travel Noire reported that the exterior was a temporary shell constructed on private property on San Juan Island and dismantled after production ended. The house's interiors were filmed separately on a Los Angeles soundstage.

Fans can still visit Coupeville and see public locations featured in the original movie. Leavesden is an active studio complex, but the sequel’s sets are not generally accessible to visitors. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London operates within the wider Leavesden complex, but sets or filming areas created for 'Practical Magic 2' are not included as visitor attractions.

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