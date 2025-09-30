‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 begins filming this October, and here’s how you can be in the audience

FOX's ‘The Masked Singer’ is officially returning for Season 14, with filming set to begin this October in Los Angeles

The stage is being set once again for outlandish costumes, outrageous clues, and those unforgettable “I can’t believe it’s them!” unmasking moments. Fox has officially confirmed that ‘The Masked Singer’ will return for its 14th season, with filming slated to begin this October in Los Angeles. The news, shared across the show’s official social media accounts, quickly sparked excitement among the series’ devoted fan base. Producers teased the upcoming season as the biggest in the franchise’s history, promising more elaborate disguises, larger-than-life performances, and a lineup of celebrity contestants that could rival any season before it.

To build anticipation even further, Fox also revealed that fans can once again apply to attend live tapings. It offers superfans the chance to witness the chaos, comedy, and shocking reveals firsthand. According to ticketing partner On Camera Audiences, filming officially begins on October 13 at the show’s longtime home in Los Angeles. Attendance is free, but spots are limited. This means eager fans must secure tickets early if they want to be part of the live audience reactions that have become a signature part of the show’s energy. Since its debut, ‘The Masked Singer’ has carved out a unique space in the reality TV landscape.

The premise (celebrities from all walks of life donning extravagant costumes and competing anonymously) has resulted in some of the most surprising reveals in unscripted television. With 13 seasons under its belt, the show has proven it can still surprise audiences, and Fox seems determined to raise the bar for the upcoming round. While the production has been confirmed, one element of season 14 remains shrouded in mystery: the judging panel. For years, the core lineup has included Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. However, Scherzinger’s absence in season 11, when she stepped away for a Broadway run, left Rita Ora filling her chair.

And fans have been speculating ever since whether she would return permanently or if Scherzinger would reclaim her spot. At this point, Fox has yet to make an official announcement. This uncertainty has only fueled online chatter, as fans debate whether the show should stick with its classic lineup or lean into change with a refreshed mix of personalities. One thing viewers can be confident about is the return of Nick Cannon as host, as reported by Entertainment Now. Cannon has guided ‘The Masked Singer’ since its launch, becoming the face of the show. It’s hard to imagine the series moving forward without him at the helm.

Now, with season 14 just around the corner, Fox is raising expectations higher than ever. If the series delivers on its promise of being the “biggest, most star-studded season yet,” then fans are in for an unmissable ride filled with music, laughter, and gasps of disbelief when the masks finally come off. While an exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed, ‘The Masked Singer’ has confirmed that season 14 is set to debut in January 2026. For now, all eyes are on Los Angeles, where filming will begin in just weeks. Until then, speculation over the costumes, celebrity contestants, and panel lineup is guaranteed to keep fans talking and guessing.