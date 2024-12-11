Is ‘The Masked Singer’ scripted? FOX show under fire over eliminations

'The Masked Singer' fans are starting to question the authenticity of the show's eliminations, with many accusing the process of being 'rigged.' An uproar ensued after some talented singers were eliminated early, while less skilled performers advanced to the next rounds. Social media has become a hub for disappointed viewers, many of whom believe the results are influenced by producers or driven by contestants who prioritize entertainment value over talent.

It is not the first time the FOX series has received criticism about the show's outcome. Throughout its previous seasons, fans pointed out discrepancies in the way the voting came out, favoring the celebrity contestants with larger fan bases. Others claim the show is focused on shock value and ratings, not fairness, often engaging in heated debates about whether eliminations are truly audience-driven. The producers claim the voting results are fair and square, but growing suspicion has led fans to demand greater clarity about decisions.

What is the controversy surrounding Goo’s elimination on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Fans are furious over the recent elimination of 'The Masked Singer', with many fans calling it one of the most unfair moments in the history of the show. Goo was a fan favorite in the competition with powerful vocals and charming performances. The elimination came completely out of the blue, leaving the audience shocked as less-talented contestants advanced.

Speculation over the integrity of the voting process has only fueled further controversy. Some fans suspect that producers may favor celebrities with higher public profiles, influencing eliminations to keep more 'marketable' contestants in the spotlight. While the producers have denied any rigging allegations, Goo's elimination raised serious questions about the integrity of the competition.

‘The Masked Singer’ producers have denied any rigging allegations (FOX)

'The Masked Singer' set workers claim producers manipulate the show's script

Accusations of rigging on 'The Masked Singer' have intensified after a set worker alleged that producers manipulate the show to create predetermined outcomes aligned with specific narratives.

According to the insider, Medusa—revealed to be Bishop Briggs—was allegedly contracted to perform the most and "handed the win" due to her emotional backstory involving personal loss. The speech following Medusa's win reinforced these suspicions, leading many to believe the storyline was deliberately crafted to tug at viewers' heartstrings. The insider revealed that the finale included a scripted emotional moment in which Archuleta discussed how performing songs that represented his sexuality and life journey was deeply meaningful to him. While these claims have not been confirmed, they add to the growing controversy on the transparency of the show.

