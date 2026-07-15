Is ‘The Beauty’ canceled? Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s body horror series remains in limbo as cast options expire

FX has paused ‘The Beauty’ and let cast options lapse, leaving fans wondering if the sci-fi thriller will ever return for Season 2.

Ryan Murphy’s sci-fi horror drama ‘The Beauty’ faces an uncertain future. According to Deadline, FX has put the series on pause following its first season, with the cast’s contract options now expiring as the actors move on to other projects. However, it is important to note that the network has not canceled the show. Instead, ‘The Beauty’ is entering an indefinite break, leaving the door open for a possible return if the circumstances line up in the future. The series, which Murphy co-created with Matthew Hodgson, is based on the comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The story is centered on a mysterious s**ually transmitted virus that gives infected people extraordinary physical beauty. The catch, however, is that the transformation comes with horrifying consequences.

Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters in a still from 'The Beauty' (Image Source: Instagram | @fxnetworks)

At the center of the story are FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall). The pair spends the season trying to uncover the truth behind the virus while confronting the frightening changes affecting those infected. The first season wrapped up with one of its biggest unanswered questions. Cooper transformed and later emerged from a cocoon, but viewers never got to see his new appearance. The episode ended before revealing what he had become, leaving audiences with a cliffhanger that was clearly designed to set up another chapter. For now, though, that continuation is on hold. One of the biggest developments behind the scenes is that the actors are no longer tied to the project. Their options have expired, allowing them to accept other work while the show’s future remains undecided.

A still from 'The Beauty' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @fxnetworks)

Peters has already returned to another familiar collaboration with Murphy. He is currently filming Season 13 of ‘American Horror Story’ for FX. Meanwhile, Hall appears to have another major project lined up. She is reportedly in negotiations to star opposite Morgan Spector in Netflix’s adaptation of Dan Brown’s novel ‘The Secret of Secrets’. Although releasing the cast might sound like the end of the road, ‘The Beauty’ was built in a way that makes recasting or character changes easier than many traditional dramas. Throughout the first season, the virus repeatedly altered the appearance of those infected, meaning characters did not always remain in the same physical form. Jordan’s storyline already demonstrated this idea. After Hall’s character contracted the virus, Jessica Alexander took over the role following the transformation.

Evan Peters in a still from 'The Beauty' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @fxnetworks)

Cooper also experienced an earlier physical change, with Hudson Barry portraying a younger version of the character during one stage of the infection. Because of those story mechanics, even if the original cast members do not return, the series could theoretically continue without breaking its own rules. Cooper’s latest appearance remains a mystery since the finale never showed what he looked like after emerging from the cocoon. So, another actor can step in to take the role. Still, there are currently no plans for a second season. At this stage, fans may have to be patient. The show’s future remains undecided, as its actors are pursuing new opportunities, and there is no production timeline for another season.