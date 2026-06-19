What happened to the Aliens? ‘Sugar’ Season 2 premiere finally explains that finale cliffhanger twist

The premiere episode of 'Sugar' Season 2 was titled 'Home Away From Home' and hinted that Sugar might be lonelier than ever.

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Season 2 of 'Sugar' premiered on Tuesday, and the Apple TV+ show made it clear it still has many surprises in store. The premiere episode of the second season was titled 'Home Away From Home' and introduced the leading man, Colin Farrell, as the suave, handsomely dressed, and lonely Los Angeles private eye John Sugar, who has a knack for handling missing-persons cases after his own sister, Djen, mysteriously disappeared a few years ago. While John exhibits a sweet-natured exterior, the debut season revealed that, beneath his human guise, he is a blue-skinned alien who has been left to fend for himself on Earth.

The debut season ended with John's dearest alien friend, Henry, losing his grip on reality after human violence and becoming a guide to a fledgling serial killer. After John killed the serial killer, violating his own people's prohibition against violence in the process, Henry disappeared, but not before strongly implying he had something to do with Djen's disappearance. By the end of Season 1, their people were forced to escape Earth after human authorities discovered them; however, Henry stayed behind to kill again, and John stayed behind to stop him. Season 2 opens directly with Henry's sui*ide, after he despaired over being "assimilated" into humanity's follies. While Henry apologized for his own actions and for whatever happened to Djen, his death closed the lid on John ever finding out about the truth or returning to his home planet. Despite this setback, John certainly has other things to worry about. He suspects his alien identity being exposed has something to do with someone in the highest echelons of power in Los Angeles.

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in a still from 'Sugar' (Image Source: @appletv+)

John continues striving for the truth, and realizes that the revelation of his alien identity might have been brought about by the senator father of the young serial killer he and Henry had dealt with in Season 1. To dig deeper, John purchases a beautiful home in the hills overlooking the Senator's place to continue his quest, but the viewers don't learn this until the end of the episode. At this point, John is firmly convinced that the Senator would lead him to those powerful people who are perhaps targeting him for his alien blood. Nevertheless, the faint hope of finding out more about his sister's disappearance has now entirely shriveled up, and therefore Sugar decided to focus his energies on a different direction.

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in a still from 'Sugar' (@appletv+)

In the meantime, John takes on a case for a human friend, Ji Moon, who is worried about a kid from the neighborhood. Ji and his brother Danny are both boxers. While Danny is an up-and-coming boxer, Ji Moon came across as a struggler. John retraced Moon's steps after learning that he had stolen some meds from a hospital and disappeared. In a voicemail Ji left for Danny while it was happening, he said his pursuer looked down on me with those fucking eyes, and I ran. Since glowing blue eyes are a hallmark of John's own people, it raises the question of whether he may already be more involved in this case than he realizes. 'Sugar' Season 2 drops new episodes every Friday on Apple TV.