'The Boys' Season 5: Will Sage die in episode 7? Smartest supe faces major threat from Homelander

All signs point to a potential Sister Sage death at the hands of Homelander in the upcoming episode of 'The Boys,' after her plan went horribly wrong.

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 6

'The Boys' Season episode 6 may have just triggered the countdown for Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) death. Her foolproof scheme wasn't foolproof after all. With plans to pit Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) against each other and watch the supes crash and burn, the scheme fizzled. Much of it was due to Soldier Boy handing the V-One compound to Homelander after a compromise with Bombsight (Mason Dye). The supe offered up the last vial of the serum in exchange for becoming a mortal, and Soldier Boy lived up to his end of the bargain.

Susan Heyward's Sister Sage in a still from 'The Boys'(Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)

As for Sage, she teamed up with The Boys after coming in supremely confident of her plan. All she wanted was for the supes to be destroyed so she could live a life of solitude. That wasn't meant to be with Homelander, not only more powerful after injecting the serum, but also aware of Sage's double-crossing him. This effectively sets up her death countdown, as Homelander's next move would be to kill those going against him. The question is whether she dies in episode 7 or possibly in the finale.

A still of Homelander (Antony Starr) from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Not one to take kindly to being sideswiped, there is no doubt that the evil supe will have Sage in his crosshairs. The Boys and Sage (should she make it alive) will now have to figure out another plan to kill Homelander. The virus has already been shown to be ineffective against Soldier Boy since he has V-One in his bloodstream. With Homelander injected with the same, there is a possibility that Homelander might be immune to the virus as well.

Sage's death would also add to the growing ranks of The Seven. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) was the first supe on the team to be killed, followed by Mister Marathon (Jared Padalecki). Firecracker (Valorie Curry) died a brutal death in episode 5. The latest episode saw Noir (Nathan Mitchell) killed by The Deep (Chace Crawford). The silent assassin gets even when he creates a fish holocaust by damaging a Vought petroleum pipeline in the ocean.

The New Black Noir speaks out and shakes up The Seven (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

That he does so after The Deep singing praises about the pipeline in a PSA makes it amusing at the same time. But Noir's actions also see it as the sealife holding The Deep responsible for betraying them. Revenge takes center stage as the mariner sees red and kills Noir by stabbing him in the neck. With this, all signs point to Sage and The Deep as the next set of casualties.