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‘The Boys’ Season 5 finale gets surprise early release—here's how you can watch it ahead of time

The highly-awaited finale of 'The Boys' Season 5 will release on May 20 on the streamer, but fans have a chance to catch it early.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still of Billy Butcher and MM from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Cover image credit: Amazon Studios)
A still of Billy Butcher and MM from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Cover image credit: Amazon Studios)

'The Boys' Season 5 finale will be a big-screen experience, and a day early. With three weeks left for the finale, Amazon Prime Video's hit superhero show will see Episode 8 in cinemas using 4DX technology. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the show's official handle announced on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Season 5 has aired five episodes, with the sixth scheduled to drop on Wednesday on the streamer. Based on the comic book series of the same name, created by writer Garth Ennis and co-creator and illustrator Darick Robertson, the latest installment has been a smash hit among audiences as it hurtles towards a decisive finale.

"In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda on the day of. See ya, May 19 at 9:30 p.m." The theatrical release date sees the finale air a day earlier, with the original date set to be May 20. Per reports, the runtime for the final episode is listed as 1 hour and 3 minutes. The show will air the finale at all cinema halls equipped with 4DX screens across the country. 

A still of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Cover image credit: Amazon Content Services)
A still of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Image credit: Amazon Content Services)

Last seen, Episode 5 featured massive mayhem and a bloodbath, with Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) jetting off to Los Angeles to meet a discarded supe, Mister Marathon (Jared Padalecki), and Malchemical (Misha Collins). The quest for the compound V-One continued, and Marathon was supposed to be the supe aware of the serum's whereabouts. But the whole meeting becomes a let's-kill-Homelander mission and goes sideways in seconds. While at it, the episodes also use some filler content by bringing in cameos from Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Will Forte, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Craig Robinson — all of them falling victim to Marathon's erratic speed as he runs through them.

(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)
(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

In the end, the speedster's plan to kill Homelander fails after he's brutally trampled to death by the former. With two episodes before the finale, the expectation is that one of them will serve as a backdoor pilot for the upcoming spinoff, 'Vought Rising,' starring Ackles, Mason Dye, and Aya Cash in key roles. Dye's Bombsight is expected to appear at some point in the current series. But for now, the good news is the epic face-off between the supes and the boys can be witnessed in cinemas.

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