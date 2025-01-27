'Landman' Season 2: Tommy's real worry isn’t the cartel — another character could stir trouble

Paramount+'s 'Landman' wrapped up its ten-episode first season with a grim fate for its main character, Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton). Tommy now faces two major challenges. On the professional side, a high-stakes farm-out deal could determine the future of his company, M-Tex. On the personal side, his life and family are in danger. As per Collider, while the finale hints that the cartel might be Tommy’s biggest threat, especially with the introduction of Andy Garcia as Galino, a powerful cartel boss, there’s more to the story.

Galino approaches Tommy with a proposal of friendship, which makes the plot more tense and exciting, as it will likely have big consequences for M-Tex. But even before Galino or the season’s main antagonist, Jiminez (Alex Merax), became threats, another figure was quietly positioned to challenge Tommy— Rebecca Falcone (played by Kayla Wallace). Rebecca, a sharp lawyer, didn’t start on friendly terms with Tommy. She arrives in the Permian Basin to investigate an explosion that killed an entire crew, including Tommy’s son Cooper’s (Jacob Lofland) team. Rebecca insists she’s working for Tommy as M-Tex’s representative, but Tommy doubts her presence will help him or his company. Over time, however, Rebecca proves her worth, especially in Episode 4, when she skillfully handles the case of a crashed plane.

Her negotiation skills establish her as a formidable force. Despite Tommy’s doubts about her, Rebecca’s abilities make her both a potential ally and a serious threat. If she so chooses, she could use the legal issues she has seen at M-Tex to undermine Tommy and take control of the company. Rebecca’s character has been a source of tension for Tommy since she first arrived. They often clash given their different take on things. Rebecca dislikes oil procurement and worries about the environmental effects of fracking, a technique Tommy strongly defends. In their final interaction of the season, Tommy tells Rebecca that “she should follow the rules of the wild if she wishes to survive in the jungle.”

Rebecca’s recent promotion to Vice President of Exploration, staged by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), only adds fuel to the fire. Monty’s decision to promote Rebecca comes from her sharp legal mind and his desire to balance Tommy’s impulsive decisions with her calculated approach. Rebecca’s own methods raise questions about her moral compass. For example, when dealing with the widows of Cooper’s crew, Rebecca shows little empathy, focusing entirely on business outcomes. M-Tex attorney Nate (Colm Feore) reminds her to handle the situation with care, but Rebecca remains relentless, stressing her results-driven nature. This quality makes her a valuable but potentially dangerous addition to M-Tex’s leadership.

As per ScreenRant, another brewing conflict is Rebecca’s suspicion of Cooper, who survived the explosion. She questions his qualifications and subtly implies he could be responsible for the tragedy. Her skepticism grows after Cooper negotiates a settlement for Ariana (Paulina Chavez), the widow of one of his crew members. With Cooper now trying to start his own oil company, Rebecca may continue to challenge him, which will likely pull Tommy into the conflict as a protective father.

In the finale, Rebecca clashes with Tommy, setting up more tension if 'Landman' returns for Season 2. Tommy might know how to handle the cartel, as shown in his efforts to involve the National Guard, but Rebecca poses a different challenge. As someone who’s supposed to be on his side, she could catch him off guard.