Will there be ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 3? Season 2 finale sets the stage for more chaotic vacations

Following the emotional Season 2 finale, fans are eager to know if they will get to see the friend group on another holiday

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s comedy-drama 'The Four Seasons' was released on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, the show beautifully expands on Alan Alda’s classic 1981 film of the same name. Similar to the debut season, the finale of Season 2 also concluded on an emotional note, leaving the audience wondering about the future of all the couples. Unfortunately, fans will have to keep their fingers crossed as Netflix has not officially greenlit the show for a third season yet. As the second season has only just dropped on the streaming platform, executives are likely waiting to analyze the initial viewership metrics and global completion rates before making a formal announcement.

Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, and Will Forte in 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)

The chaotic and emotional Season 2 ending leaves plenty of space for another vacation, potentially with a baby on board. The season opens where the last one ended, in the aftermath of Nick's tragic death. Kate, Jack, Danny, Anne, and Claude continue their annual tradition of holidaying together every year, but this time they are joined by Nick's pregnant girlfriend, Ginny. After spending the episodes navigating through grief and relationship issues, the friends make some important decisions in the finale. Danny and Claude spend much of the season discussing whether they should have a baby, seeking to fix their marriage through parenthood. Ultimately, they realize their mistake and move to Philadelphia to take care of Danny's ill mother. Ginny is seen being confused about naming her baby, as she finds out through Anne that Nick hoped to name his future son Eugene. She eventually settles for Gino after the group vetoes the name Cove.

Kate, Jack, Anne, Ginny, and Claude in a still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix)

Anne has had the most emotional journey in the series, as she not only had to cope with Nick leaving her but also process his sudden passing. Kate tries to set her up with an old friend, Brent, but it doesn't work out. Anne later visits Danny and Claude in Italy and decides to move there. Since the core idea of the show is for these friends to meet and go on a holiday together each year, there is definitely scope for another season. The characters have certainly not reached a point where there is no story left to tell. On their next trip, Anne might find a lasting romantic connection, Danny and Claude may be seen navigating being parents, Kate could finally be the center of the story, and Ginny may show up with Gino. Besides ratings and viewership, Season 3 also depends on the enthusiasm of viewers and the availability of cast members Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen.