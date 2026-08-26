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Tom Selleck to return to screens after ‘Blue Bloods’ with new Apple TV comedy

An upcoming Apple TV series will feature Tom Selleck alongside Elizabeth Banks
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 6 MINUTES AGO
Tom Selleck played Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' for 14 years (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Tom Selleck played Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' for 14 years (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Two years after ‘Blue Bloods,’ Tom Selleck is set to guest star in an upcoming Apple TV comedy series, as per Deadline. The untitled series will star Elizabeth Banks, with details about Selleck’s role being kept under wraps for now. The project comes from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. The story follows Heidi (played by Banks), a newly divorced mom trying to move forward with her life and her kids. However, after her divorce battle, she finds herself managing her father’s (played by Ted Danson) retirement community s*xcapades. She is then forced into an alliance with her father’s girlfriend’s single son.

A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Regan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X| @CBS)
A still of Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: X | @CBS)

The series will also feature cast members including Rob Delaney, Ted Danson, Jared Goldstein, Katey Sagal, and Spencer Moss, among others. Michelle Buteau, Hamish Linklater, and Simu Liu will also take on recurring roles in the project. The Apple TV series will be produced by 20th Television, with executive producers including Ward and Heldens, along with Max Handelman and Krissy Wall via her Brownstone Productions. The pilot will be helmed by Jonathan Krisel, who will also serve as one of the EPs. 

Tom Selleck and Esai Morales in 'Blue Bloods' (@cbs)
Tom Selleck and Esai Morales in 'Blue Bloods' (Image Source: CBS)

Notably, Tom Selleck recently completed his renowned 14-season run with CBS’s ‘Blue Bloods.’ His character, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, was one of his most iconic roles. He is also known for playing Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum P.I.’ and Dr. Richard Burke in the globally popular 'FRIENDS.' Over the years, his performances in ‘In & Out’, ‘Quigley Down Under’, and ‘Three Men and a Baby’ have been widely appreciated. Fans are undoubtedly excited about seeing Selleck take on a new role after playing the beloved police commissioner for 14 seasons. 

The 81-year-old actor was quite vocal about the ‘Blue Bloods’ cancellation after CBS shut the doors on the long-running police procedural. While on Ted Danson’s podcast, 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name', he said, “The real truth to that is, in the last year of (‘Blue Bloods’) at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back. We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going.”

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