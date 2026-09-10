‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 sets release date as trailer hints at Rudy Baylor's intriguing new case

‘The Rainmaker’ follows underdog lawyer Rudy Baylor, played by Milo Callaghan, who takes on powerful opponents in court

Rudy Baylor is set to return for round two as ‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 gears up to premiere on Friday, October 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. USA Network released a trailer for the legal drama, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming installment. Based on a John Grisham novel of the same name, ‘The Rainmaker’ follows underdog lawyer Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), who takes on powerful opponents alongside his boss Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Lana Parrilla) and the firm’s paralegal Deck Shifflet (P.J. Byrne). In the first season, Rudy took on corporate healthcare conglomerates in the case of a grieving mother, while also facing off against his ex-girlfriend Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman) and the man who fired him on his first day, Leo Drummond (John Slattery).

A still from ‘The Rainmaker’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

In the second season, J. Lyman Stone and Associates will face new and old adversaries in a high-stakes case involving hundreds of children. Showrunner Michael Seitzman noted that the season picks up as the previous case is appealed, with Rudy suddenly gaining fame and receiving letters from all kinds of desperate people in need of his help. After getting a letter from a boy in juvenile detention, Deck begins investigating the case, which becomes a new opportunity for Rudy to prove himself.

This plot is directly introduced in the trailer. Rudy receives a letter from Victor, a detainee who has spent three years in a juvenile center after pulling a prank. In court, he finds himself facing Sarah, who now works for Amanda Vonn (Merle Dandridge), a ruthless attorney nicknamed 'Medusa in Chanel' by Bruiser. Meanwhile, Bruiser’s ex-husband, Tom Cassady, turns to his ex-wife for help after getting into trouble with the law, putting the minor league baseball team he coaches in jeopardy. ‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 will see the return of Callaghan, Parrilla, Byrne, Iseman, Dandridge, Richard Kind, and Austin Nichols, with Slattery also set to return as Leo Drummond.

A still from ‘The Rainmaker’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

As for the upcoming season, there's a lot of pressure on ‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 to live up to its predecessor’s success. The series was USA Network’s most-watched freshman show in 2025 and went on to become the highest-rated new TV series of the year. It was renewed for a second season on October 23, 2025, after the first season drew 1.3 million viewers across its first nine episodes, with the finale being the most-watched episode of the first season. ‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 16, on the USA Network.