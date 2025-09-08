Luke Grimes teases one major character's ‘changing paths’ in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ first look

Kayce Dutton’s story continues as he trades the ranch for the badge in ‘Y: Marshals’, premiering in 2026

Luke Grimes is back in his cowboy era, and he recently shared the first look of his new 'Yellowstone' spinoff titled 'Y: Marshals' with his fans. On September 6, 2025, Grimes took to his Instagram account and posted the first teaser for his new show. The caption of the post read, "Kayce Dutton is back, but in #Yellowstone spinoff 'Y: Marshals,' he's 'trying to find a new beginning.' Get a first look at the new series at the link in @entertainmentweekly ‘s bio." In the teaser trailer, Grimes can be seen all armed up in a U.S. Marshals uniform. The footage showed Grimes riding on horseback as he pursued a dusty SUV.

After watching the teaser, the fans couldn't stop themselves and they flooded the comments section with several exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "I can't wait! Kayce is my boy!" Followed by a second user who penned, "This is gonna be so good!!! An iconic character, so brilliantly portrayed & who fully deserves more of his story to be told 🔥." A user went on to say, "Can’t wait for the show!!!🙌."

Another netizen asked, "Isn’t he going to be on Beth & Rip’s show, 'Dutton Ranch,' too?" For the unversed, let us share with you that 'The Dutton Ranch', is a 'Yellowstone' spinoff which will revolve around Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) and Rip Dutton (essayed by Cole Hauser) as they fight to survive on their cherished 7,000-acre ranch amid tough times and stiff competition, while ensuring that their adopted son Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be. The Beth and Rip spinoff began filming in mid-August. However, up until now, the network has made no comment on the crossover.

Speaking of Grimes' new show 'Y: Marshals', the official logline for the show reads, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence."

During a June 2025 interview with Extra, Grimes candidly spoke about his beloved 'Yellowstone' character Kayce Dutton and the upcoming spinoff. While shedding light on Kayce's new chapter, Grimes went on to say, “There’s just a whole new world for Kayce, and a whole new place for him to go, and a whole new purpose. We’re not gonna see the old tropes anymore.” Along with Grimes, the show will also feature some new faces including Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Brett Cullen, and Tatanka Means.

According to a report by Taste of Country, Kayce’s son Tate (played by Brecken Merrill,) and tribal leaders Thomas Rainwater (essayed by Gil Birmingham) and Mo (portrayed by Mo Brings Plenty) will also be starring in the spinoff. At the time of writing, it's not known whether Kelsey Asbille will return as Monica Dutton for the new show or not. In case you're wondering, 'Y: Marshals' will premiere on CBS in 2026.