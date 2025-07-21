Luke Grimes-led 'Yellowstone' spinoff to 'feel like a different world' as show heads to new location

'Yellowstone' spin-off series Y: Marshals' won't be returning to a crucial filming spot. During a recent interview with Esquire magazine while promoting his latest movie 'Eddington', Luke Grimes candidly spoke about his solo spin-off series, which will revolve around his character Kayce Dutton. “There are going to be some familiar faces, but we’re not shooting here in Montana. Everything else is going to feel like a different world," Grimes said.

For the unversed, the CBS show will see Kayce teaming up with 'an elite unit of U.S. Marshals', which would combine his skills of a cowboy and Navy SEAL "to bring range justice to Montana," where he and his allies "must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

During the interview, Grimes was asked what made him say 'yes' to the 'Yellowstone' spin-off. Grimes told the media outlet, "Honestly, I did not think I was going to do it. They started flirting with the idea of doing a Kayce spin-off, and I was like, 'I don’t know, guys.' I thought it ended really well for him. We really took him through a full arc. He got what he wanted and went through hell to get it. So, let’s just let him be, personally. I remember saying I didn’t know if it would make any sense. Then there were a lot of ideas getting thrown around, and at some point I heard a really good idea, and that was kind of it."

Grimes further added, "I thought, actually, that opens up the world for him. And putting the hat and jacket back on isn’t all that bad. I really liked playing that character. It was the most fulfilling job I’ve ever had in my life, so I’m happy not to say goodbye to him fully." At present, Grimes is the only confirmed cast member of 'Y: Marshals.' In May 2025, the actor took to his Instagram page and announced that he will he reprising his role as Kayce. "Cowboys don't say goodbye, they say see you later," Grimes wrote in the caption.

'Yellowstone' fans were delighted at the news. Taking to the comments section, one wrote, "The best news!!!! Cannot wait to delve further into Kayce's character. This will be special 🤠🔥." Another echoed, "Excellent News.😃 It doesn't matter what the plots are going to be 😂 I just love watching Luke's acting talent." A netizen also chimed, "I am so happy that this program is coming on a channel that is free still, and not on a network that you have to pay extra for... Thank you, CBS, for thinking of the little person."