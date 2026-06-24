Warner Bros. finally unveils first look at 'Batman: Knightfall' as Bane returns to haunt Batman

The 'Knightfall' arc inspired Christopher Nolan and was featured prominently in his 2012 film 'The Dark Knight Rises.'

Ardent comic book fans will agree that there are not many Batman story arcs published by DC Comics that come close to the magnitude of 'Knightfall.' When it was first published almost three decades ago, 'Knightfall' took the world by storm as it featured the super-steroid enhanced villain Bane crushing the caped crusader's back like snapping a twig! 'Knightfall' later served as one of the inspirations for Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film 'The Dark Knight Rises.' While the story arc has been further adapted in several animated episodes, there hasn't been a dedicated feature film adaptation of 'Knightfall' until Warner Bros. announced this upcoming trilogy. Given the scope of the narrative, Warner Bros. is adapting the epic storyline into a three-film animated trilogy.

The trailer for the first part of 'Batman: Knightfall' was recently unveiled at the 2026 Annecy Animation Festival and was released online shortly after. The trailer depicts a weary Batman dealing with rampant crime and chaos in Gotham City. The Caped Crusader doesn't have a dearth of enemies, and the trailer shows Batman facing chaos caused by several members of his infamous rogues gallery. The gallery of villains includes 'Batman' mainstays such as the Riddler, Scarecrow, Joker, Mr. Freeze, and the Tally Man. Behind the onslaught of these villains, the reins are firmly held by the steroid-pumping genius antagonist Bane, who knows how to use Batman's secrets to destroy him.

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Batman: Knightfall' Part 1 (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

After Bane breaks Batman, Jean-Paul Valley steps in as Gotham's new Dark Knight. However, things soon take a turn when Valley's brutal methods force the real Batman to reclaim his identity. The executive VP of Warner Bros. Animation, Peter Girardi, introduced the film at the Annecy Animation Festival and emphasized the magnitude of the source material. Girardi remarked, "You all know this is a very important story in the Batman mythology. It is so big, and it was so consequential to the Batman story that it takes place over three films. So this is a trilogy of films. All animated." Girardi further added, "It’s a story that we’ve held on to for many years because we really wanted to get it right. We needed the right team together.

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Batman: Knightfall' Part 1 (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

'Batman: Knightfall' Part 1 stars Anson Mount as the titular character. On the other hand, Michael Mando of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' fame will portray Bane, while 'Halo' star Pablo Schreiber appears as Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael. The upcoming film is animated by the South Korean Studio Mir Co., which had previously animated 'The Legend of Korra'. As of this writing, the official release date of 'Batman: Knightfall' Part 1 is yet to be announced. The source material originated from a germ of an idea by Peter Milligan and was subsequently developed by Batman editor Dennis O'Neil and a team of creators working on the Batman titles.