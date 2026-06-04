'The Audacity' Season 2 gets major update as Jess McLeod gears up to return in greater capacity

AMC's 'The Audacity' stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Simon Helberg, and more in prominent roles

Jess McLeod played a prominent character, Harper, in the comedy series 'The Audacity.' As per Deadline, they are now set to appear in a bigger capacity in the sophomore season of the hit show, adding to the excitement surrounding the title. The show also stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Simon Helberg, Paul Adelstein, and Meaghan Rath. The AMC series is set in Silicon Valley and primarily focuses on the larger-than-life pursuits of self-styled inventors of the future. Harper is the chief technology officer of Hypergnosis, the same company whose former CEO, Duncan Park (Magnussen), wants to unleash an invasive private data-mining and surveillance venture called P.I.N.A.T.A. into the world. Harper starts collaborating with Duncan in his venture during 'Sandbox,' the sixth episode of the series.

Still of Harper from 'The Audacity' (Image Source: AMC)

Harper makes the switch from Hypergnosis to P.I.N.A.T.A. because they were unhappy with the company's direction. Duncan and Harper begin working from the former's home office. The latter immediately starts putting their skills to use and poaches clients for their former boss's controversial project. In the season finale titled 'Granfalloon,' the pair works on presenting their project at the WatchCode Forum. The presentation starts on an awkward note with Duncan forgetting Harper's last name, but it gathers steam as it goes on, with several attendees coming on board. Everything comes to a halt when Duncan uncovers a big revelation about his daughter, Jamison (Ava Marie Talek). Harper is last seen killing the demo on stage, at Duncan's request. It seems that Duncan and Harper's collaboration will continue to grow stronger, as McLeod will now be a series regular.

As per TV Insider, filming for the second season is set to begin sometime in 2026. At the time of the renewal announcement, preliminary casting was already underway for the sophomore installment. Similar to Season 1, the next installment will also consist of eight episodes. The show was handed a second season renewal by AMC, even before its first season aired. “From the start, The Audacity exists because Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and AMC Networks decided that ‘playing it safe’ is vastly overrated,” series creator Jonathan Glatzer said about the renewal, according to Deadline. “They’ve enabled me and our fearless cast to dive headfirst into the deep recesses of some beautifully flawed characters, all set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley, which only happens to have the power to shape how we work, argue, date, doomscroll, etc. And now, with this second season pick-up, AMC Networks has stood by their conviction with this wholly original satire. As The Audacity's creator, I could not be more grateful, but also as a fan of original and slightly dangerous stories, I am ecstatic.” 'The Audacity' Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2027, but an official announcement about the same is currently awaited. Until then, viewers can enjoy all episodes of the show on AMC+.