Emily Wickersham reveals Bishop’s future in 'NCIS: Origins': 'Going to see..'

Emily Wickersham opens up about returning to the 'NCIS' franchise, sharing her excitement about reprising a fan-favorite role in the CBS prequel.

Emily Wickersham has confirmed that Ellie Bishop’s appearance in 'NCIS: Origins' is not a one-off, revealing that she will continue helping Gibbs investigate the attempt on his life. The actress, who played Bishop on 'NCIS' for 8 seasons, revealed that she filmed multiple episodes of the prequel and that her character’s investigation is far from over. "I was in a bunch of episodes," Wickersham told Us Weekly about her return in the October 27 episode. Although she does not know exactly when Bishop’s final episode will air, she made it clear that the character intends to see the case through. "Bishop with this one is going to see it through," she teased.

Bishop returned in Season 3, Episode 4 to help Gibbs (Mark Harmon) investigate the attempt on his life. Earlier in the season, Gibbs survived being shot at his remote cabin in Alaska and began searching for his attacker, along with the person who may be the attacker’s next target. In the latest episode, Bishop visits Gibbs at his Washington, D.C., home after receiving a call from new NCIS deputy director Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Ellie' Bishop in a still from 'NCIS: Origins'. (Image Source: Sonja Flemming | CBS)

She identifies Rowan Briggs, a CIA contractor, as the tracker who located Gibbs and reveals that she has established an alert system to help them find him again. "They want to be ready for anything and everything," Wickersham explained. "They’re just on the move and doing their thing as they have done in the past, which is so fun."

During the latest episode, Gibbs insisted that his former love interest and colleague Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino, could not be the target because he believed she had died in a plane crash years earlier. However, Wickersham suggested that Lala's story could become important as Bishop learns more about Gibbs' past. "I think he believes that Lala was killed in the plane crash, and I think it’s all unfolding for Bishop," she said. "Because I don’t think that Bishop and Gibbs have ever had a conversation really about Lala’s story and the Gibbs and Lala story."

A still of Emily Wickersham (Image Source: Instagram | @emilywickersham)

Wickersham described the possibility of Lala being connected to the case as confusing for the characters. "I think it’s kind of chaotic and confusing to everyone in the current moment that unfolds as we go," she said. The actress is also supportive of the fan theory that Gibbs and Lala could eventually reunite and live happily together in Alaska once the danger has passed. "I love it. That sounds romantic and wonderful, and I hope it happens," Wickersham said with a laugh.

'NCIS: Origins' airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.