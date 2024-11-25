'The Bachelor' star Sydney Gordon makes her new relationship Instagram official

‘The Bachelor’ star Sydney Gordon shared a collage of photos with her new boyfriend

'The Bachelor' star Sydney Gordon has found new love and isn’t shy about showing it off. On Thursday, November 14, Sydney took to Instagram to officially introduce her boyfriend, Stephen Lange Chapman, with a heartwarming collage of adorable photos.

The post showcases the couple sharing sweet moments such as lovingly embracing each other and enjoying lunch dates, vacations, nightlife, and beach outings. A standout highlight includes Polaroid photos of them kissing and embracing, along with snapshots of Sydney sitting on Stephen's lap. Captioning the post, she wrote, "I guess we call this a hard launch?" This announcement comes months after Sydney's stint on 'The Bachelor' with Joey Graziadei. However, her journey on the show ended early as she struggled to establish a connection with Joey.

Why was Sydney Gordon eliminated on 'The Bachelor'?

On the Monday, February 12 episode of 'The Bachelor', Sydney was eliminated during a two-on-one date with Joey and Maria Georgas. The decision followed heated drama involving Maria and Madina Alam. The conflict began when Maria encouraged Madina to embrace her age as she was insecure about being 31 years old.

However, Sydney interpreted this as undermining Madina's feelings. She then accused Maria of “verbally attacking her” and creating tension in the mansion, ultimately labeling her a "mean girl" and twisting her words. Many speculate Sydney may have been a producer plant to stir up drama.

'The Bachelor' star Sydney Gordon addresses backlash following her elimination

Following her elimination, Sydney took to Instagram to address the backlash from her clash with fellow contestant Maria. In an emotional video, Sydney revealed “two of the thousands of hurtful messages” she’s received since 'The Bachelor' season 28 aired, including trolls calling her a “f****g b***h” and “a s***k.”

She continued, “Every time I open up Instagram, TikTok, I am constantly reminded of all the insecurities that it took me so long to overcome. To hear, ‘You’re ugly’ [and] ‘You look like a man, it almost feels like I went back to square one." She added, “People struggle with [suicidal] ideation. That is something that should not be taken lightly. That is not something that we should be joking about. We as a society need to be better, we need to do better, we deserve better.”

Joey Graziadei defends Sydney Gordon amid 'The Bachelor' drama with Maria Georgas

Speaking exclusively to E! News' Francesca Amiker, Joey came to Sydney's defense after she faced online backlash. "No one should be treated with any type of that cruelness that Sydney has been getting," he said.

Joey continued, "I did get to know her in other ways that you obviously didn't see on the show. I think she's a very sweet person. I obviously know that she's shared that she got lost in the drama that was going on. But no one deserves to be treated that way regardless of what people's opinions are."